Soap Lake Dollar General opens

SOAP LAKE — A press release on May 31 announced the official opening of the Soap Lake Dollar General.

The new store, located at 79 Highway 28 West was constructed during the first few months of the year. The Soap Lake location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Soap Lake store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development in the release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

According to the release, DG stores provides area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its stores. In addition to the national and private branded products Dollar General to carries, the release states, the new Soap Lake location includes the company’s new home décor line and an expanded party preparation selection.

To commemorate the opening of the new Soap Lake location, the release states that Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The release also states Dollar General plans to create 6-10 new jobs in the Soap Lake community to staff the store.