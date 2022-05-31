ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green City, MO

Obituary & Services: Gary Dean Tipton

By KTTN News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Dean Tipton, 67, of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. Gary was born on January 7, 1955, to Kenneth Tipton and Naomi (Pratte) Yardley, in Milan. He grew up in the Milan area graduating from Milan High School. On...

Resurfacing of track underway at C.F. Russell Stadium

A resurfacing project has started at the track at the C. F. Russell Stadium in Trenton. The project is expected to last two to three weeks. Trenton R-9 Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels reports the use of the track for public walking and running will be limited until the completion of the resurfacing.
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Christopher Wesley Taylor

Christopher Wesley Taylor, 46 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born November 17, 1975, in Kirksville, Missouri to Wesley and Sara Taylor of Browning, Missouri. Chris spent the first part of his life in Wilton, Iowa before moving to Milan, Missouri in...
GREEN CITY, MO
Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Obituary & Services: Laura Nell Johnson

Laura Nell Johnson, age 88, a lifelong resident of Braymer, Missouri, became an Angel and began her eternal life with our Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 5:45 p.m. with her children by her side. Laura was born the daughter of Rolla and Julia (Davis) Collins on...
BRAYMER, MO
Audio: Missouri Native Grass Management Conference near Linneus set for July 14th

The University of Missouri Extension is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to hold a native grass management conference near Linneus. The event will be at the MU Northern Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center’s Cornett Farm on July 14th.
LINNEUS, MO
North Central Missouri College hosts FFA officer training

The Missouri FFA Association conducted officer-training workshops on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on Wednesday, June 1st. Approximately 200 Chapter FFA officers and advisors from high schools across northwest Missouri participated in the workshops. Participating schools included North Platte, Grundy R-V, Trenton, Meadville, South Holt, Lathrop, Winston,...
TRENTON, MO
Jayme DeVoy joins hospitalist staff at Wright Memorial Hospital

Wright Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome advanced practice provider Jayme DeVoy to the hospitalist team. Hospitalists are physicians and advanced practice providers who specialize in hospital-based care. They coordinate all aspects of care for patients who are in the hospital. The. hospitalist, along with the patient’s primary care provider...
TRENTON, MO
2 injured in crash Thursday afternoon on Missouri 6

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured following a crash at the intersection of Missouri 6 and State Route Z Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark Cooper, 55, of Jefferson, Arkansas, was northbound on Route Z, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled in front of eastbound Terry Debord, 67, of Clarksdale.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Resident of Ashland injured in crash involving motor home near Cameron

An Ashland resident sustained moderate injuries due to an accident involving a motor home near Cameron on Thursday afternoon, June 2nd. An ambulance took motor home passenger 72-year-old Arlys Crump to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver of the motor home, 76-year-old Charles Crump of Ashland, and the driver of another vehicle, 60-year-old Nirmail Dhillon of Quebec, Canada.
CAMERON, MO
Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
TRENTON, MO
Area Students named to North Central Missouri College Spring Honors Lists

North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2022 spring semester. Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average (GPA), and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.
MISSOURI STATE
1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Obituaries
Audio: Blue Springs businessman purchases Eastgate Shopping Center

The Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton has a new owner. Jason Lassiter of Blue Springs bought the property about a month ago and hopes to bring new businesses to the shopping center. Lassiter says he grew up in New York and has a background in information technology security. He started...
TRENTON, MO
Audio: Area communities offering free summer meals for kids

Schools in Chillicothe, Gallatin, Braymer, Milan, and Unionville are among hundreds across the state offering children an opportunity for free breakfasts and lunches for much of June. The free meals are part of the summer meals program of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The Missouri Department of...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Interactive map connects Missouri families to free summer meals

KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — School is out for the summer and that means food insecurity rates are at an all-time high. To help stop this trend, free meals are being served to children at hundreds of locations in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services put together an...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Heartland communities to receive over $4 million in block grant funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced that it is awarding $41.2 million through its Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program to 41 communities around the state to help them prevent, prepare for and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19. “As our state moves on from the COVID-19 crisis, we’re proud that Missourians stayed the course through its difficulties,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “The Community Development Block Grant program is helping Missouri communities invest in improvements to prepare for future challenges. By addressing key needs in infrastructure and public safety, these projects are building a stronger tomorrow and a more resilient Missouri.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Grundy County Health Department to hold infant feeding class

An infant feeding class will be held at the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton. Women can learn about infant feeding, whether they plan to breastfeed or use formula, during the event on June 13th at 3:30 pm. There will be door prizes and refreshments. RSVP by calling the Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe City Council tables ordinances regarding Strand Hotel, Dannar Park tennis courts to cost $700K to resurface

The Chillicothe City Council on May 31st approved an ordinance authorizing a cooperative contract with Livingston County for the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding for recreational purposes. City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports the contract includes resurfacing of tennis courts at Dannar Park and transforming the tennis court at...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

