Mcdonough, GA

McDonough City Council may move to rename two streets along McDonough one-way pairs

By Nefeteria Brewster nefeteria.brewster@rockdalecitizen.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago

McDonough — As part of its June 2 agenda McDonough council members may move to approve a recommendation to rename two streets along the McDonough one-way pairs. The sections are currently known as Jonesboro Street and Keys Ferry Street — proposed to be renamed Mary Childs Street — and Geranium Drive,...

