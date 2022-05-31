Was AEW Double or Nothing TOO LONG? | Grappy Hour

Rick and Scott Steiner, the Steiner Brothers, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame WrestleMania 38 weekend as part of the 2022 class. The Steiner Brothers are best known for their time spent in WCW, where they were able to accumulate six WCW World Tag Team Championship reigns for a combined 290 days. The Steiner Brothers wrestled in WCW from 1989 all the way up until 2001, which was the year WWE bought out WCW. While doing a Sign-It-Live with Highspots Superstore, Rick discussed how the WrestleMania 38 weekend went for him and his brother.
