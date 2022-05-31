ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Was AEW Double or Nothing TOO LONG? | Grappy Hour

By Fightful Overbooked
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joel (@joelpearl) & Lillie (@lilliezi) are back to talk about...

www.fightful.com

ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
411mania.com

Tony Khan Reveals How Much Cody Rhodes’ AEW Elevator Entrance Costs

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed during a media scrum how expensive the “Cody Elevator” style entrance is for the company, it was used for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s entrance to the ring at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing, and she has since renamed it. Here is what Khan and Cargill said (per Wrestling Inc.):
wrestlinginc.com

Jade Cargill Renames Cody Rhodes’ AEW Elevator Entrance

When Cody Rhodes announced his departure from All Elite Wrestling, the “Cody Elevator” style entrance had disappeared from AEW entirely; until last night at AEW Double or Nothing. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill came out to a star-studded entrance for her match with Anna Jade, involving show-girls and the return of the elevator from under the stage.
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Rips Tony Khan’s WWE Signings In Seething Promo On AEW ‘Dynamite’

Early on during tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his appearance on the show and delivered a long, emotional promo about what happened during “Double or Nothing” weekend. Firstly, he explained that he was in a lot of pain following the savage...
PWMania

How WWE Are Believed to Be Feeling About the MJF and AEW Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, earlier this year, it was reported that MJF was unhappy with his AEW contract and demanded a raise. Wade Keller explained how many in WWE are believed to be feeling about the situation during his audio update on PWTorchVIP.com. “A source within WWE with knowledge of...
wrestlinginc.com

The Steiner Bros. Recall Their WWE WrestleMania 38 Experience

Rick and Scott Steiner, the Steiner Brothers, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame WrestleMania 38 weekend as part of the 2022 class. The Steiner Brothers are best known for their time spent in WCW, where they were able to accumulate six WCW World Tag Team Championship reigns for a combined 290 days. The Steiner Brothers wrestled in WCW from 1989 all the way up until 2001, which was the year WWE bought out WCW. While doing a Sign-It-Live with Highspots Superstore, Rick discussed how the WrestleMania 38 weekend went for him and his brother.
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Told HOFer To Jump From WCW To WWE

When William Regal was released by WWE, everyone in the wrestling business was shocked given his longstanding relationship with NXT and its founder, Triple H. Regal was let go by the company in January after spending 20-years working for WWE. In regards to Triple H and Regal’s relationship, the two...
Fightful

AEW Double Or Nothing Countdown Special On 5/27 Draws 258,000 Viewers

Viewership for AEW's Double Or Nothing countdown special is in. Showbuzz Daily reports that the Double Or Nothing countdown special, which aired on Friday, May 27 after the NHL Playoff game between the Colorado Avalanche and the St Louis Blues, drew 258,000 viewers. The show also pulled in a 0.09 demo rating, which ranked #62 for the day in the Top 150 Original Cable Telecasts. The top telecasts of the day included NBA/NHL Playoff coverage, as well as news coverage.
Fightful

5/27 AEW Rampage Viewership Falls 18% Following Another Time Slot Change

Viewership numbers are in for the 5/27 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by a Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Semi Final Match between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander, drew 341,000 viewers on May 27th. This number is down from the 410,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 5/27 episode aired in the 6:30 PM EST time slot due to NHL Playoff coverage.
Fightful

Hangman Page Issues Statement On Losing AEW World Title

Hangman Page has broken his silence. At AEW Double or Nothing, Hangman Page lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk in the main event. Page's reign with the AEW World Title started at AEW Full Gear 2021 when he defeated Kenny Omega. His run lasted 197 days and featured successful title defenses against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and Adam Cole.
Fightful

Nick Wayne Discusses Signing With AEW, Learning TV Wrestling And Production Until He Debuts At 18

At DEFY Wrestling on February 12, Nick Wayne was in for a big surprise as he was greeted by Darby Allin, who offered him a contract with AEW. Wayne has become one of the top names in independent wrestling at only 16 years old and had just finished up a match with Christopher Daniels when he was greeted by Allin. His AEW contract will officially begin when he turns 18.
Fightful

Carmelo Hayes: Me vs. Seth Rollins Is Going To Happen At WrestleMania

Carmelo Hayes is confident in his future. Hayes has been one of the breakout stars in NXT 2.0 as a former NXT North American Champion and the man who unified the NXT North American Title with the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. While Hayes is still part of the NXT brand, he has his sights set on a big WrestleMania match at some point in the future.
Fightful

NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Set To Conclude On 6/7 NXT 2.0

NXT 2.0 (6/7) Breakout Tournament Finals: Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton. You can view the updated lineup for In Your House by clicking here. Keep track of everything happening on NXT by checking out Fightful’s live coverage. We will also have a post-show review immediately following its conclusion.
