Find the Gifts of Being an Empath at Special Workshop

Members of the Behavidence Team (l-r) Dr. Girish Srinivasan, Dr. Janine Ellenberger, Holly Patrick and Roy Cohen. Photo courtesy of Behavidence. Palatine-based Dr. Girish Srinivasan brings more than 20 years of experience in medical technology solutions as co-founder and the chief technology officer of Behavidence, a biotechnology company that created a mental health application that generates a daily mental health score. Srinivasan holds a master’s degree in computer science with a focus on artificial intelligence and a doctoral degree in biomedical engineering with a focus on medical imaging and data analytics. His dynamic career path includes leadership roles in research and development, product strategy, clinical research and marketing at Toshiba Medical, GE Healthcare and Samsung Healthcare.
Comments / 0