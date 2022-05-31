Find the Gifts of Being an Empath at Special Workshop

Summer in Chicago doesn’t have to break the bank. There are numerous ways for families to enjoy all that Chicago has to offer in the warmer months at no cost. Downtown Chicago is the perfect destination for spending a day without spending a dime. Visit Millennium Park in the morning when the sun is quietly rising to greet the Bean. Snap some family photos and selfies by the iconic sculpture, and then take a stroll through Lurie Garden to see the beautiful seasonal vegetation. Cool off by splashing through Crown Fountain, and then check out the enchanted children’s Play Garden in Maggie Daley Park.

