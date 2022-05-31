ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Find the Gifts of Being an Empath at Special Workshop

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExhausted To Empowered: An Empath’s Energy Workshop with Alison Akey will be presented from 2 to 5 p.m., June 18 at the Edgar Cayce Holistic Center (A.R.E), in Des Plaines. The session is for those that feel the emotions of those...

