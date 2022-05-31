ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Illinois law lets domestic abuse survivors file orders of protection online

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqP56_0fwDNNef00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law gives survivors of abuse more power in trying to get away from their abuser.

It allows them the option to file a protective order online instead of requiring them to do it in-person. It also requires any court in a county with a population above 250,000 to offer the option of a remote hearing for that order.

The manager of the Rockford Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention said that just getting an order of protection can be intimidating, so this would give survivors privacy.

“So, to have an option to obtain these orders of protection remotely, and to have a a hearing outside the courthouse, is just remarkable,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

The bill was signed into law earlier this month.

If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 3

David Cornett
2d ago

This is bs I see a lot of people getting falsely accused by people who has a problem with another person just get even. Just another reason for the State Police to take your Foid card. This will be the same as filling your unemployment on line. See how that worked out for them. People filing false clams. Our politicians will never learn.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Chicago

Illinois Attorney General files hate crime lawsuit against white mother and son accused of harassing Black neighbor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and son in western Illinois are the first to be sued by the state for a hate crime under a 2018 expansion of the state's hate crime laws.Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office filed the lawsuit against Chad and Cheryl Hampton, who are both white. They're accused of harassing their Black neighbor, Gregory Johnson, in Savanna, Illinois, for several months."Our complaint alleges the defendants intentionally used the shameful history of lynching and racism in America to terrorize and instill fear in their next-door neighbor simply because he is Black. No one should be subjected to...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Attorney General files hate crime lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ attorney general announced the office’s first ever hate crime lawsuit. Kwame Raoul filed the lawsuit against Chad Hampton, 45, and his mother Cheryl Hampton, 67. Both are from Carroll County, and both are white. They are accused of spending months intimidating their Black neighbor, allegedly using a noose to lynch […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Streator Woman Named In Hate Crime Lawsuit

A Streator woman has made history but it's not something to be proud of. Sixty-seven-year-old Cheryl Hampton and her son 45-year-old Chad Hampton of Victoria, Illinois are defendants in a first-ever hate crime lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The suit says the mother and son “intentionally used the shameful history of lynching and racism in America to terrorize and instill fear in their next-door neighbor simply because he is Black”.
STREATOR, IL
WAND TV

Positive drug test will no longer stop records expungements in new law

CHICAGO (WAND) - A new law will make it easier for Illinoisans to expunge or seal a felony drug conviction, even if they test positive for cannabis during the process. House Bill 4392, which has been signed into law, removes a previous requirement for a person seeking the expungement or sealing of convictions to test negative for cannabis. It applies to convictions for violation of the Illinois Controlled Substances Act, the Methamphetamine Control and Community Protection Act, or the Cannabis Control Act. It also works for felony records of a qualified probation for a felony drug offense.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Sex Abuse#Order Of Protection#Abuser#Violent Crime#The Rockford Mayor#Nexstar Media Inc
WAND TV

Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act repealed

(WAND) - The Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act has now been repealed. A new measure taking affect Wednesday, HB-370, the Youth and Health Safety Act, ends the PNA law that required a minor seeking abortion care to notify a designated family member. The bill which repeals the Parental Notice...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Pritzker signs bills taking aim at opioid crisis

CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker signed several measures looking to combat the national opioid crisis. Senate Bill 2535, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023, says pharmacists and those who prescribe opioids will be required to tell patients about the addictive nature of the drugs and inform them that they can receive an opioid antagonist if they want.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Sen. Durbin visits Rockford’s Family Peace Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois senator visited Rockford’s Family Peace Center on Wednesday morning. Dick Durbin toured the facility, touting the recently passed “Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act.” It includes funding for the Family Peace Center. The Department of Justice also renewed a three-year grant. The nearly $500,000 will be used to expand services […]
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

New Illinois law addresses catalytic converter thefts

A new state law aims to curb catalytic converter thefts in Illinois. The measure was sponsored by State Representative La Shawn Ford of Chicago, who explained on the House floor how it works. Your browser does not support the audio element. The law also prohibits metal dealers from paying cash...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

First presumptive case of monkeypox reported in Illinois

CHICAGO (WAND) - The first presumptive case of monkeypox has been reported in Illinois. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), announced a single presumptive case in a Chicago man with recent travel history to Europe. Initial testing was completed Wednesday, June 1,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Father sues Delavan-Darien schools after son 'bullied to death'

DELAVAN, Wis. - After a Delavan teenager died, his father is suing the school district – claiming they did nothing to stop bullying. Jeff Cook said a classmate bullied his 17-year-old son, Peter Cook-Lavariega, for years because he was half Mexican. It culminated in a physical fight in Delavan-Darien High School's parking lot.
DELAVAN, WI
101wkqx.com

Illinois Google Class Action Lawsuit

If, at any time between May 1, 2015 and April 25, 2022, you appeared in a photograph in Google Photos while you were an Illinois resident, you are eligible to make a claim for this $100M settlement. It took me 30 seconds to file HERE. <3 Lauren.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Judge denies AJ Freund mother’s challenge to conviction in 5-year-old’s death

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in her 5-year-old son’s beating death cannot challenge her conviction and 35-year sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday JoAnn Cunningham, 39, of Crystal Lake, claimed in her March petition for post-conviction relief that she suffered from postpartum depression and psychosis when she killed her son. Cunningham claimed she […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy