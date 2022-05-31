ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Roundup: Motorcycle fatality near Point Mugu, more local news

By Jeremy Childs and Cytlalli Salgado, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Motorcycle fatality near Point Mugu

VENTURA COUNTY — A 33-year-old Camarillo man died Monday night after his motorcycle crashed into a power pole along Pacific Coast Highway near Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Alvaro Vivero Rojo.

The crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 1 just south of the Las Posas Road offramp.

Rojo was riding a 2008 Suzuki LS650 motorcycle when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered onto the right shoulder and hit a power pole, the CHP reported. The pole was damaged from the impact and knocked Rojo off the motorcycle. Rojo, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP's Ventura office. Anyone who saw the accident or has information can call the agency at 805-662-2640.

Murder charge filed in Newbury Park stabbing

VENTURA COUNTY — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Newbury Park was formally charged with murder Tuesday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors also filed a special enhancement against Alain Alvarez, 28, of Thousand Oaks, alleging he used a deadly weapon — a knife — during the crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfZGA_0fwDNJ7l00

The stabbing was reported around 3:30 a.m. on May 22 outside the Hillcrest Apartments in the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive and investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

The victim, 24-year-old Oliver Willis of Thousand Oaks, died of multiple stab wounds, officials said.

The initial 911 call indicated males had been fighting in the area, although deputies weren't able to immediately find any suspects.

Alvarez was subsequently arrested May 25. During an arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday, prosecutors successfully filed a motion requesting Alvarez remain in custody with no bail.

No plea was entered Tuesday. The arraignment was continued to the afternoon of June 30 in courtroom 13.

If convicted, he would face a maximum penalty of 26 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors.

Assault seriously injures victim

OXNARD — Authorities in Oxnard are still looking for a suspect in an apparent assault Sunday morning that caused major injuries.

Oxnard Police Department officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 500 block of North Ventura Road, north of the Oxnard Airport, where they found a 38-year-old Ventura man down in the street with a serious blunt-force injury.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, authorities said. As of Tuesday afternoon, no updates were available on his condition. Officials did not disclose what type of weapon may have been used.

No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Velasquez at 805-385-8287.

Comedy fundraiser for Oxnard police nonprofit

OXNARD — A comedy show Wednesday evening at Oxnard Levity Live will benefit an after-school youth automotive program.

DRAGG, which stands for Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti, encourages teens to stay in school with mentorships and career exploration resources. The nonprofit program, started by two Oxnard Police Department officers, gifts a car to a community member in need every December. Teens in the program work on restoring the car that will be given away.

Wednesday’s lineup includes standup comedians Darren Carter, Luz Pazos, Skip Clark and Dylan White. A silent auction for prizes such as skydiving packages, festival tickets, jewelry and more will be available. Winners will be announced at the end of the show. The event is for those 18 and older.

Funds will be used to provide materials and future projects for next semester's class, said Anne Amon, DRAGG development manager. There are 25 students currently in the program, she said.

The club is located at 591 Collection Blvd. in the Collection at Riverpark shopping center off Highway 101 in north Oxnard.

Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online or at the door. For more information visit draggteam.org/ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXdi9_0fwDNJ7l00

Seacliff ramp to close most days

VENTURA COUNTY — The Seacliff exit on southbound Highway 101 south of La Conchita will close most days for the next year or so, according to the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans.

The exit ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, officials said. In addition, the Seacliff onramp to southbound Highway 101 will also close intermittently, officials said.

The closures are expected to last until summer 2023.

The Seacliff exit provides access to popular beach areas along a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway north of Ventura including the Rincon Parkway, Mondos and Emma Wood State Beach. Motorists can still access the roughly six-mile seaside stretch from the northbound 101, just past Ventura, via exit 72 for PCH and state beaches.

The ramp closure is part of a $48 million pavement upgrade project along a 4.3-mile stretch of Highway 101 south of Mussel Shoals. The closure will allow large trucks carrying concrete to access a batch-plant yard, according to Caltrans.

Items may be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com . You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Motorcycle fatality near Point Mugu, more local news

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Two-Vehicle High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash, One At-Large

A high-speed pursuit involving two vehicles that passed through Santa Clarita at over 100 mph led to one of the suspects crashing on Wednesday morning near Soledad Canyon. Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on the northbound 14 Freeway near Sand Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion spotted in Simi Valley; nearby school on lockdown

Authorities are searching for a mountain lion spotted strolling through Simi Valley on Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Royal Avenue and conducted a search for the 110-pound creature, the Simi Valley Police Department said in an advisory. The mountain lion was then seen moving west in the 1300 […]
SIMI VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Gangs#Local News#Near Point#Point Mugu#Street Gang#Traffic Accident#Chp#Attorney S Office
L.A. Weekly

3 Killed, 5 Injured in Auto Collision on El Colegio Road [Isla Vista, CA]

ISLA VISTA, CA (May 31, 2022) – Saturday night, three victims were killed and five were injured in an auto collision on El Colegio Road. The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m., near the intersection of El Colegio and Stadium Road on May 28. Reports indicate that one of the...
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a woman lost her life while two other people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place a little before 1 a.m. in the area of the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
channelislandsharbor.org

South Silver Strand Beach Parking Lot Reopened After Longtime Closure

A driveway and parking lot providing better access to La Janelle Beach Park and south Silver Strand Beach has reopened after being closed for nearly five years. Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp said the driveway off Ocean Drive to the parking lot was closed to vehicle access in August 2017 after an increased number of off-road vehicles were illegally driving on Silver Strand Beach, threatening the safety of children, families, and other users of the beach.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard SWAT bust drug house with multiple arrests

Oxnard Police Department stated that during the month of May, 2022, the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the South District Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT) began an investigation into narcotics activity occurring at a residence located in the 4300 block of Terrace Avenue. During the investigation, detectives received several complaints regarding multiple subjects coming and going from the residence. After completing the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant in reference to the narcotics activity at the residence.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Garcetti official fatally strikes pedestrian on 170 Freeway in city-owned vehicle: Spokesman

The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Crisis Response Team fatally struck a pedestrian along the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood while driving a city-owned vehicle late Tuesday, a spokesman confirmed. The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the northbound 170 near Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The pedestrian […]
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy