National Parks Enacting New Regulations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause our national parks and protected areas are feeling the pressure of increased demand for outdoor recreation, the National Park Service (NPS) has cracked down on some recreational activities to better manage the human impact on natural environments. In 2021, the national park system hosted nearly 300...

Grist

An oil train is set to destroy pristine Utah mountains. Why won’t Biden stop it?

This story was originally published by Mother Jones and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In the journal from his legendary 1869 expedition down the Colorado River, explorer John Wesley Powell called the remote Tavaputs Plateau in Eastern Utah “one of the stupendous features of this country.” The one-armed Civil War hero marveled at the Wasatch Mountains soaring above the Uinta Basin, the canyons carved by the Green River thousands of feet below, and the Uinta Mountains to the north, where, he wrote, “among the forests are many beautiful parks.”
lonelyplanet.com

Arizona's Havasu Falls closed to visitors for the remainder of 2022

Those hoping to get a permit to hike to the halcyon blue-green waters of Havasu Falls on the Havasupai land in Arizona will have to wait another year as the tribal council has announced its lands will stay closed to visitors until 2023. In an announcement on its website, the...
SheKnows

The 9 Best VRBO Rentals Near Yellowstone, from Scenic Cabins to Full-On Ranches

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even before we were introduced to the dazzling-yet-disturbing drama of the Dutton family ranch on the TV series Yellowstone, the allure of that gorgeous region of the Northwest made it a go-to vacation destination. Millions of people visit the iconic Yellowstone National Park each year, drawn to its abundant wildlife, lakes, canyons, rivers, forests, mountains and geothermal features. Though there are campgrounds, hotels and lodges available in and around the 3,468-square-mile park, VRBO offers the better option of cabins and houses for rent near Yellowstone, each one perfect for experiencing the great outdoors and what local towns have to offer.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Chief Ranger May Be Forced to Reveal Location of Forrest Fenn’s $1 Million Buried Treasure

When the late Forrest Fenn first buried his treasure of gold and artifacts in Yellowstone National Park, he never imagined that it would draw thousands of hunters. Likely, he wouldn’t have expected the treasure to spur a national court case either. Now, a national park chief ranger may have to reveal the location of the loot in order to confirm that the original hunter found the chest fairly.
US News and World Report

New Mexico Firefighters Beg Holdouts to Evacuate Village

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) -Firefighters in New Mexico begged holdout residents of a mountain village to evacuate on Sunday, before the United States' largest active wildfire races up a valley that is their only way out. Many have ignored requests to leave as they stayed on to defend centuries-old homes and...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

The Colorado River is in crisis, and it's getting worse every day

The Colorado River is in crisis - one deepening by the day. It is a powerhouse: a 1,450-mile waterway that stretches from the Rocky Mountains to the Sea of Cortez, serving 40 million people in seven U.S. states, 30 federally recognized tribes and Mexico. It hydrates 5 million acres of agricultural land and provides critical habitat for rare fish, birds and plants.
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Last Two-Story Outhouse Is Still Standing in Crested Butte

It may sound a little strange but at one time, Americans were building two-story outhouses behind two-story buildings, apartments, and restaurants. What? A Two-story outhouse? As-in someone is doing their business up above you? Yes, indeed. In fact, there is still one lone double-decker outhouse still standing in Colorado today. Do you know where it is?
cntraveler.com

The Best Alaska National Park for Every Type of Traveler

Alaska, often called The Last Frontier, immediately conjures images of majestic bald eagles, spawning salmon runs, and untrammeled mountains that stretch infinitely toward the horizon. As the largest state in the U.S. (and the one with the most protected land at over 157 million acres), Alaska is home to some jaw-droppingly beautiful nature.
The Independent

US forest service admits to starting New Mexico wildfire nearly the size of greater London

One of the two blazes in New Mexico that combined to become the largest wildfire in the state was started by the US Forest Service (USFS), the agency has admitted.USFS said on Friday that the Calf Canyon fire started from a planned burn it set over the winter, but turned into a “sleeper fire,” that continued to smolder unnoticed.It said the Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a “burn pile” of branches which the agency thought had burned out by 9 April, but later reignited ten days later on April 19 and escaped containment lines.Then on April 22, the...
Power 102.9 NoCo

A List of Colorado Ghost Towns From A to Z

You'll find over 300 ghost towns peppered across Colorado's landscape. The majority of these mostly-vacant towns rest high in the Rockies where miners built settlements in hopes to strike it rich. While others lie in the eastern plains as a stopping ground for travelers traversing the country. After the gold...
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park’s Top 10 Things to Know Before Visiting This Summer

Want to make the most of your summer visit to Grand Teton National Park? Make a #GrandPlan and heed this expert advice ahead of time. As with every summer before, Grand Teton National Park is looking forward to welcoming visitors for a busy summer. But park visitation has increased dramatically in recent pandemic-laden years. In fact, April 2022 was the second-busiest April on record for the park with 67,541 visits that month alone. And with this significant increase in peak visitation comes the need for extra preparation both from the park and visitors.
Daily Montanan

Touring the volcano-shaped landscape of Yellowstone National Park

The road over Dunraven Pass between Tower and Canyon Junctions, in the northeast part of Yellowstone National Park, exposes an outstanding sequence of geological history, much of which significantly predates recent Yellowstone volcanism. Construction work closed the road during the summers of 2020 and 2021, but the route is now open. The occasion provides an ideal opportunity to rediscover […] The post Touring the volcano-shaped landscape of Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
deseret.com

Climate change behind ruling that could grant wolverines strict protections

New protections could be in store for one of North America’s most elusive mammals after a federal judge gave U.S. wildlife officials 18 months to decide whether wolverines should be listed under the Endangered Species Act. The ruling is the latest in a decadeslong effort by environmentalists to get...
Idaho Capital Sun

Tourist gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park after getting too close

A 25-year-old female from Grove City, Ohio, was gored and treated for injuries Thursday morning after she approached a bison to within 10 feet, Yellowstone National Park said Tuesday in a news release. Park regulations require visitors to stay 25 yards away from bison. But the woman and two others got closer to the animal, […] The post Tourist gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park after getting too close appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
