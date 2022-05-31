ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braymer, MO

Obituary & Services: Laura Nell Johnson

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Nell Johnson, age 88, a lifelong resident of Braymer, Missouri, became an Angel and began her eternal life with our Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 5:45 p.m. with her children by her side. Laura was born the daughter of Rolla and Julia (Davis) Collins...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Carolyn Roberts

Carolyn Roberts, a 61-year-old Blue Springs resident, passed away at 6:32 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. She will be cremated following the services. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested for funeral expenses.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
City
Rolla, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Braymer, MO
State
Missouri State
Chillicothe, MO
Obituaries
mymoinfo.com

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Christopher Wesley Taylor

Christopher Wesley Taylor, 46 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born November 17, 1975, in Kirksville, Missouri to Wesley and Sara Taylor of Browning, Missouri. Chris spent the first part of his life in Wilton, Iowa before moving to Milan, Missouri in...
GREEN CITY, MO
WAND TV

Missouri murder suspect arrested in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted for a Missouri murder was arrested in Macon County. NBC affiliate KOMU said 57-year-old John F. Tucker was wanted for a Feb. 2, 2017 deadly shooting, in which Christopher S. James was found with a gunshot wound under an apartment complex stairwell. The apartments were in the 1000 block fo S. Williams St. in Moberly, Mo.
MACON COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Resurfacing of track underway at C.F. Russell Stadium

A resurfacing project has started at the track at the C. F. Russell Stadium in Trenton. The project is expected to last two to three weeks. Trenton R-9 Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels reports the use of the track for public walking and running will be limited until the completion of the resurfacing.
TRENTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Laurie Johnson
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Gerald D. Knight

Gerald D. Knight, 85 of Unionville, MO passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Putnam County Memorial Hospital. Gerald was born January 28, 1937, to Ivan M Knight and Mary B (Shearer) Knight in the West Liberty area of Putnam County. Gerald attended school in Unionville and graduated with the class of 1954. He was a member of Broadlawn Baptist Church. He was a lifelong resident of Putnam County and farmed until ill health forced him into retirement. On September 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Janeine Parrish, and she preceded him in death on April 17, 2022.
UNIONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Native Grass Management Conference near Linneus set for July 14th

The University of Missouri Extension is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to hold a native grass management conference near Linneus. The event will be at the MU Northern Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center’s Cornett Farm on July 14th.
LINNEUS, MO
newsakmi.com

Cheese recalled after testing finds Listeria

Paris Brothers Inc., of Kansas City, MO, is recalling dozens of specific cheese products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall is the result of routine sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary Services#Braymer High School
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Marvin D. “Butch” Miles

Gilman City, MO: Marvin D. “Butch” Miles, 76, Gilman City, MO passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 24, 1945, at Walker Hospital in Bethany, Missouri the son of Forest P. “Buck” and M. Maxine “Blondie” Miles.
GILMAN CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Activists After Shooting Witness Debunked: We Don't Care!!!

Culture war and racially charged politics have created a climate so toxic that people in Kansas City no longer trust any evidence which doesn't align with their worldview. Faulty eyewitness testimony didn't help the situation. Accordingly . . . Over Memorial Day weekend a bystander to a Kansas City officer-involved...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kttn.com

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces the retirement of Karen Glenn

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces the retirement of Karen Glenn. Karen joined the Corporate Development Department as the Marketing Coordinator on February 24, 1997. She has been a vital part of many cooperative projects including the creation of local pages for Rural Missouri, assisting with the Annual Meeting, organizing Members Day events, building community relationships, and more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three from Missouri indicted for large-scale meth conspiracy

Three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy