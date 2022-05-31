ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, California

City's Free Outdoor Movie Series Begins with "Sing 2"

Garden Grove, California
Garden Grove, California
 2 days ago

The City of Garden Grove’s free Outdoor Movie Series begins on Friday, June 17, 2022 with the showing of a 2021 American computer-animated jukebox musical comedy film, “Sing 2” (PG). The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m., at Eastgate Park, located at 12001 St. Mark Street.

Sponsored by Bank of America, Pacific Symphony will be joining the first movie with their Symphony on the Go mobile stage. The free chamber music concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Spaces will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Event attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Movie snacks and treats will be available for purchase from local food vendor, C&M Ohana.

Continuing the series is a showing of “Spiderman: No Way Home” (PG-13) on Friday, August 5, 2022. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m., in Garden Grove Park, at 9301 Westminster Boulevard.

For more information, please call the Community Services Department at (714) 741-5200 or visit ggcity.org/outdoormovieseries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVxUA_0fwDMyyp00

Comments / 0

Related
momswhothink.com

California Residents: Disney Has Just Announced A Special Offer For You

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County events

Listen to rock music and enjoy other popular carnival attractions at Lions Park in Costa Mesa. The carnival will take place on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Randy’s Donuts celebrates grand opening of new Burbank location

Randy’s Donuts is opening a brand new location for hungry customers to enjoy in Burbank Wednesday morning. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening and early-arrivers can get a free glazed donut between 6 a.m. and noon, Randy’s posted on its Instagram page. The new shop is located […]
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Series#Sing 2#Movies#American#Bank Of America#Pacific Symphony#C M Ohana
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie

There’s a gorgeous new store in the NoHo Arts District – The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie!. The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie owner Leriza Reyes developed an incredible wholesale seafood business supplying the finest restaurants and hotels in Los Angeles over the last 20 years with her late husband Andy. Their dream was always to have their own retail outlet to complement their already established business. However, when Andy passed away, Leriza was determined to honor him by creating the store they had always wanted. Lucky for us, she chose NoHo!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Single tickets on sale for La Mirada shows

LA MIRADA – Single tickets are now on sale for the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts’ 2022-23 season calendar. The season includes performances of “Young Frankenstein,” “A Few Good Men,” “Grease,” “The King and I,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
LA MIRADA, CA
The Infatuation

Banh Mi Saigon 168

There are three locations of Banh Mi Saigon 168 across LA and Orange County. But when you step inside the location in Rosmead, the first thing you’ll smell is freshly-baked bread. Here you can go with a crusty baguette or a round bun for your bánh mì. And since both options have a crispy outer shell that crackles down into a soft and fluffy center with each bite, you can’t go wrong. The menu here has the usual options like fried egg, pork roll, and sardine banh mis, but our favorite is the saigon special. It’s stacked high with plump cold cuts, pickled veggies, and enough garlicky pate to ensure that each bite is moist and creamy.
CBS LA

Orange County expands underground water program to ease effects of draught

Officials plan to expand Orange County's groundwater replenishment system in hopes it will continue to stave off the effects of a historic drought for a majority of the region's residents.This means another 300,000 residents, on top of the 2.5 million already accessing it, will be getting treated wastewater, which many say is a cheaper alternative to imported water and a reason why the region is not facing severe water restrictions.The process begins with bubbling wastewater that is purified through a three-step process at the Groundwater Replenishment System plant in Fountain Valley. "The first step is that the Orange County Sanitation District...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This June [2022]

May isn’t even over, but we’ve got our eyes trained on the summer. And that means June to-dos in the city of angels. Below is the best of what we see on deck for the month to come in Los Angeles. It’s a big list, maybe the biggest list we’ve made so far this year. But that’s ok. Options are great. And great is exactly the kind of summer we hope you have. Enjoy the rundown!
LOS ANGELES, CA
discovering-la.com

Ojiya Delivers Solid Japanese Comfort Food In Torrance

I grew up in LA’s Westside, and during that time, restaurants that featured Japanese comfort food were plentiful. These family-oriented restaurants featured teriyaki, pork tonkatsu, udon, tempura, and sashimi. Most of these restaurants have vanished because the children don’t carry it forward. Ojiya is one such restaurant and has been going strong since 2003.
TORRANCE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

GZ6G Opens West Coast Command Center in Irvine

GZ6G Technologies Corp., an upstart company whose products help display real-time information electronically in airports, cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, has chosen Irvine for what it calls its new West Coast command center. The Las Vegas-based company (OTCQB: GZIC), which went public via a reverse merger in 2018...
IRVINE, CA
orangecoast.com

Hot Shop: May Martin Boutique in Costa Mesa

Lily Magaziner opened May Martin eight years ago this month in a small trailer at The Lab. That popular spot helped amass a following of customers who don the brand’s delicate and affordable necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. In December, Magaziner opened her first boutique in Victoria Square, the Costa Mesa shopping center that is also home to Fermentation Farm. While customers might come for the jewelry, they’re sure to stay for local, women-owned clothing brands including Vitamin A, Cleobella, and more. “I’ve always had an interest in fashion,” Magaziner says. “I have a couple good friends who have clothing stores. … I saw what they did, and I loved it so much.” Most items are priced less than $150, and the shop often runs gift-with-purchase promotions.
vigourtimes.com

Fullerton man drowns at El Dorado Park in Long Beach on Memorial Day – Orange County Register

A Fullerton man seen going into a lake at El Dorado Park in Long Beach apparently drowned Monday, May 30, with his body found and pulled out of the water later that day. Witnesses reported seeing the man they described as “elderly” go into the lake at about 5 p.m., Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said. It was not immediately clear whether he went into the water on purpose or by accident.
LONG BEACH, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Vallarta Supermarkets Piloting Flashfood at 5 Stores in Southern California

Vallarta Supermarkets announced a pilot partnership with Flashfood that will help shoppers save money and reduce food waste. Use of the Flashfood app, which offers shoppers savings of up to 50% on food nearing its best-by date, will be available in five Los Angeles County stores: three in Palmdale, and two in Lancaster.
PALMDALE, CA
Garden Grove, California

Garden Grove, California

42
Followers
192
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Garden Grove is a city in northern Orange County, California, located 34 miles (55 km) southeast of the city of Los Angeles in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The population was 170,883 at the 2010 United States Census. State Route 22, also known as the Garden Grove Freeway, passes through the city in an east–west direction. The western portion of the city is known as West Garden Grove.

Comments / 0

Community Policy