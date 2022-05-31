City's Free Outdoor Movie Series Begins with "Sing 2"

The City of Garden Grove’s free Outdoor Movie Series begins on Friday, June 17, 2022 with the showing of a 2021 American computer-animated jukebox musical comedy film, “Sing 2” (PG). The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m., at Eastgate Park, located at 12001 St. Mark Street.

Sponsored by Bank of America, Pacific Symphony will be joining the first movie with their Symphony on the Go mobile stage. The free chamber music concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Spaces will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Event attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Movie snacks and treats will be available for purchase from local food vendor, C&M Ohana.

Continuing the series is a showing of “Spiderman: No Way Home” (PG-13) on Friday, August 5, 2022. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m., in Garden Grove Park, at 9301 Westminster Boulevard.

For more information, please call the Community Services Department at (714) 741-5200 or visit ggcity.org/outdoormovieseries.