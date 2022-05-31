ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gov. Abbott declares a state of disaster for Uvalde after mass shooting

By KCBD Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced a state of disaster has been declared in the City of Uvalde following the shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School. The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, as well as...

