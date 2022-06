The Starkville Public Library went all out to kick off its summer reading program. On Wednesday, the library held a petting zoo in its back parking lot, but not just any petting zoo. They had Tickled Pink Petting Zoo based out of Graham, Ala. that doesn’t just have your typical petting zoo animals, but also exotic animals such as camels, lemurs, and even kangaroos.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO