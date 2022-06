I first started watching Bosch just after I’d moved to the UK in 2018. Maneuvering a new job and a brand-new baby, my son just five months old, I was desperately homesick for the soothing, paint-by-numbers cop procedurals that only Americans know how to make. My husband and I started Bosch, which stars Titus Welliver as a rumpled LAPD cop with a salt-and-pepper, five o’clock shadow and gravelly voice, almost as a joke. There was something so immediately camp about the show that it threatened to topple over into parody. Harry Bosch is a by-the-book officer who also goes rogue sometimes, determined to get at the truth at any cost, with certain ethical lines etched in steel and some made to be blurred: “everybody counts, or nobody counts,” is his frequent refrain.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO