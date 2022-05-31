Severe Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Greer, Harmon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dickens; Garza; Kent FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Crosby, Dickens, Garza and Kent Counties. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. As of 428 AM, the West Texas Mesonet at Spur measured 1.2 inches of rain. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the advisory area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Jayton, Dickens, White River Lake, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard, Clairemont, Mcadoo, Justiceburg, Afton, Caprock and Southland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

