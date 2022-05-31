ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

NMSU, EP Electric team up on renewable energy goals

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQchj_0fwDMToQ00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Marking a milestone nearly four years in the making, New Mexico State University’s largest source of renewable energy started generating power for NMSU’s Las Cruces campus earlier this month.

‘Aggie Power’ a three-megawatt solar and battery energy storage installation is now powering NMSU’s 900-acre main campus, producing enough solar electricity to meet about a third of the university’s electrical needs.

“This is truly a cause for celebration,” NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said. “We are fortunate to have so many talented individuals who helped make this project a success. It’s because of their efforts that this project will now benefit our university and our region for many, many years to come.”

Built on a 29-acre parcel on NMSU’s Arrowhead Park, the solar installation is part of a collaboration between NMSU and El Paso Electric to advance mutual goals on renewable energy, climate change action and micro-grid development.

Under the agreements, EPE will operate Aggie Power for the next 30 years, and NMSU has agreed to buy power generated from the facility over that period.

“This is a proud moment for both NMSU and El Paso Electric. Aggie Power proves that powerful partnerships are possible and needed to optimize our natural resources, our talent, our innovation, and our region’s growth potential. Generating and delivering clean energy as well as introducing battery storage is a priority for both EPE and NMSU, and we are excited for the future and what we can do together.”

EPE President and CEO Kelly A. Tomblin.

Aggie Power is one of several solar power projects on NMSU’s Las Cruces and aligns with the university’s long-term commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

NMSU has joined international efforts to become carbon neutral by 2050. The university has decreased its carbon emissions by 61 percent since 2007, according to Second Nature and the University of New Hampshire’s Sustainability Institute, which track carbon emissions of entities that have signed the Race to Zero global initiative.

For more information about Aggie Power, visit https://nmsu.link/Aggie-Power .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

Related
KFOX 14

Power restored after outage in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Power has been restored to customers in east El Paso Thursday after tree branched tangled up in power lines, according to El Paso Electric. According to the El Paso Electric outage map, 2,868 customers were without power. The outage was reported at 3:08 p.m.,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso to see released river water by Sunday

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) The Bureau of Reclamation released water from Elephant Butte and the Caballo Lake Reservoir on June 1 and those in the Borderland are anticipating the arrival of the newly released water. Jesus Reyes from the El Paso Water Improvement District 1 said the water is making its way down the Rio […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas sets new statewide record for gas prices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide average price of gas in Texas reached a new record high on Thursday, according to AAA. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week, and a whopping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers in El Paso are paying […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Las Cruces, NM
Business
Las Cruces, NM
Industry
City
Energy, TX
El Paso, TX
Business
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces engineer, former motorcycle racer’s ‘breakthrough design’ now in testing

A motorcycle rear suspension design currently under evaluation “has shown it can provide significantly faster lap times for racing as well as offering beneficial safety improvements to all chain-driven motorcycles,” the designer, Michael Roseborrough of Las Cruces, said in a news release. Roseborrough’s K-Link design “virtually eliminates squat...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

San Elizario competing for Best Historic Small Town title

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) – A small town in El Paso county needs your vote to become number one in U.S.A.’s Best Historic Small Town competition for 2022. While Abilene, Kansas is number one for best historic small towns right now, San Eli is in the running to be number one and your vote can […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Hawkins Elementary earns national recognition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hawkins is one of three El Paso ISD campuses that received the coveted Blue Ribbon, the highest honor given by the federal government to a school in the United States. The other two are Lamar and Clendenin elementary schools. To earn the designation campuses must first be identified by the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Nmsu#Green Energy#Energy Storage#Ep Electric#Aggie Power#El Paso Electric#Epe
93.1 KISS FM

An El Paso Connection to The Cheech Center Grand Opening

A friend to the El Paso, Texas area and huge celebrity Cheech Marin is hosting a grand opening for his new Chicano cultural & art museum in Riverside, California. The Riverside Art Museum has partnered up with Cheech and the City of Riverside to open The Cheech Center, which will house a private-public collection of Chicano art, including sculptures, video arts, photography, and paintings.
KVIA ABC-7

Former El Paso mayor weighing in on the current state of city council

EL PASO, Texas -- Former El Paso mayor, Joe Wardy, is weighing in on the ongoing debate regarding the mayor and the city council. El Paso city council had previously voted to extend the city manager's contract to 2029. His contract wasn't set to expire until 2024. However, El Paso mayor, Oscar Leeser, had vetoed The post Former El Paso mayor weighing in on the current state of city council appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Deming Headlight

Two contested races for Luna County Board of Commissioners

DEMING – Luna County voters will choose from two contested races during Tuesday’s Primary Election. Democratic candidates Ray Trejo and David McSherry are challenging for the District 1 seat on the Luna County Board of Commissioners. The District 2 seat will be a choice between Republican candidates Collette Chandler and Premal Patel. Patel was not available for interview by Thursday’s deadline. His interview will appear online before the Primary. ...
LUNA COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
KVIA

Quarter-sized hail reported throughout East El Paso

El PASO, TX - The thunderstorm moving into the Borderland has brought with it a relatively uncommon type of weather to the region - hail. Pieces that appear to be the size of a quarter were spotted by viewers near both Costco and Eastwood High School, both places on El Paso's eastside.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Former NM State golfer Bart Bryant dies in car crash at 59

Bart Bryant, a former all-America golfer at New Mexico State University who grew up in Alamogordo, was killed in a car crash at age 59 in central Florida on Tuesday, May 31. Bryant was a two-time all-America selection at NMSU before turning pro in 1986. Bryant won three times on...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KTSM

Americas softball loads up for first-ever trip to state tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas High School held a festive send-off event on Wednesday for the Trail Blazers softball team that will play in the Class 6A state semifinals later this week. Once the Trail Blazers arrive in Austin on Thursday morning, it’ll be all business. Americas will make its Class 6A Final Four […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso VA opens two buildings on Fort Bliss to expand medical care

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Veterans Affairs is opening two buildings on Fort Bliss to expand medical care. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday. The two new buildings will house the Clinical Contact Center, Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Program, Community Care Service, and other various administrative offices.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso ISD hires first equity officer

El Paso’s largest school district, which has long struggled with academic achievement gaps between its wealthiest and poorest students, has hired its first equity officer. The El Paso Independent School District board on May 17 approved the hiring of Marivel Macias as chief organizational transformation and equity officer, a new executive cabinet-level position created by Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Free cleanup events to safely dispose household waste

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have been looking to discard of household waste, this is the event to dispose it safely. El Paso County Public Works will be hosting two community clean up events. They will be held on Saturday, June 4th from 8 a.m. to Noon (or until capacity). This event allows […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Concerns raised over EPISD PD staffing, preparedness

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A group of retired El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) officers and current officers say the district’s police force is understaffed and unprepared. Meanwhile, EPISD says the allegations are unfounded. One retired officer, choosing to remain anonymous, says he worked for the district for over 20 years, now speaking out […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

North Las Cruces Park access control project

A notice to proceed has been issued to a contractor to begin an access control project at North Las Cruces Park, 1001 Valley View. The project will include installation of vehicle barriers at the western and northern perimeter of the park, improved pedestrian access from Valley View, and the relocation of vehicle barriers at the southeastern corner of the park property.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy