Man shot children, woman in apparent triple murder-suicide, Wyoming police say

The guest of a Wyoming man believed to have killed his girlfriend and two of her children before turning the gun on himself said he doesn’t know how it could have happened, but the woman’s family says she was afraid of him. (June 1, 2022)
WYOMING, MI -- Joelin Hernandez-Landa, 13, was about to graduate from San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming. Thursday would have been the last day for her at the kindergarten-through-eighth grade Catholic school. Her school’s principal, Kristina Martinez-Precious, talked about Joelin at a Wednesday, June 1 vigil for the teen, her...
The prosecution rested its case on Wednesday against murder suspect, Richard Rojas. He’s accused of killing Portage Central Graduate, 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman. It happened while she was visiting Times Square in 2017. Police say that he intentionally drove his car across a sidewalk, to run over pedestrians. That’s when...
Body Cam footage was released by the Battle Creek Police Department on Wednesday of a mental health crisis intervention on Thursday, May 26th. Local News Outlets reporting the man involved, Brian Armstrong, was dancing in the intersection of Wabash and Capital Avenues that afternoon. Police say he was intentionally trying to get hit by passing cars.
The names of the victims are not being released pending family notification. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said Tuesday four people are dead after a man shot his girlfriend and her two daughters before turning the gun on himself. According to a press release, officers from the Wyoming Department...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a southeast Grand Rapids shooting on Monday has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Marcell Depriest Ross was killed in the area of Dallas Avenue and Fisk Road on the morning of Monday, May 30. Ross’s death has been...
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 in an alley by the intersection of Cherry St. SE and Division Avenue. The man was identified as Naquie Malik Mit and his death was confirmed as a homicide. Witnesses have claimed seeing a large group...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash early Memorial Day. Jerry Tyson, 25, of Kalamazoo, died in a two-vehicle crash around 5:28 a.m. Monday, May 30 near the intersection of South 9th Street and Tall Oaks Drive, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.
A 12-year-old boy armed with a gun has been arrested after police say he robbed a gas station in Hartford and got away with thousands of dollars. Police say the boy got the 9 millimeter pistol from a locked cabinet in his home. They also say the clerk at the...
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman accused of fatally choking her boyfriend is heading toward a jury trial. Iyanna Colon, 21, is charged with one felony count of open murder in the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi, 25, of Portage, on Jan. 17, at an apartment off Idaho Avenue in Portage.
A shooting near the Hope College campus in Holland has left one man dead and another in critical condition. Holland police say the victims were riding their bikes near 16th Street and College Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
CHESTER TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Sheriff's deputies say speed was a factor in a crash that sent a 20-year-old motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries last night in Ottawa County. The driver lost control near 32nd Avenue and Gooding Street in Chester Township after 7 p.m. The investigation remains ongoing.
A West Michigan family continues to look for answers three months after someone hit and killed their father. According to the Wyoming Police Department, on February 25, a car struck 62-year-old Kenneth Turpeau then drove away.
