Giggs Slides Through With A Mean Verse On Youngs Teflon's "Da Codes"

Lil Keed, the Atlanta rapper who died this past weekend at the age of 24, got famous on the strength of a mixtape series called Trapped On Cleveland. There’s nothing figurative about that title. Lil Keed, born Raqhid Jevon Render, grew up near Cleveland Avenue, a dangerous part of southeast Atlanta. If you come from a place like that, your odds of getting out are not good. If you happen to come from Cleveland Avenue, your role models for success might be the rappers who once called that neighborhood home — figures like Cash Out, Young Scooter, and most crucially Young Thug. Thug might be the single most influential figure in rap over the past decade. Dozens of nationally famous rappers have used Thug’s style as a blueprint, and Lil Keed was one of them. But Keed pushed Young Thug’s style further than any of his peers, using it to form his own wild and expressive musical language. Keed might’ve been trapped on Cleveland, but he built a whole world from the sounds that were floating in the air around him.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 DAYS AGO