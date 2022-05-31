ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Giggs Slides Through With A Mean Verse On Youngs Teflon's "Da Codes"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoungs Teflon spent a good chunk of 2021 under the radar. He released one single, "Sharks," as fans anticipated his return. However, he's been making up for his absence in the past few months with...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lil Keed, Young Stoner Life Rapper, Dies at 24

Click here to read the full article. Raqhid Jevon Render, who was known by his rapper stage name Lil Keed and was a frontrunner of Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records label, has died. He was 24 years old. Render’s death was confirmed by his label on Saturday morning. No other details regarding his death were immediately available. Lil Gotit, Render’s blood brother and fellow Atlanta rapper, shared the news on Instagram late Friday evening. Posting a photo of the two of them together, Lil Gotit wrote in his caption, “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Is "Still Learning" How To Deal With Industry Double Standard, Loves Nicki Minaj

A new generation of Yo! MTV Rapsis upon us and it's picking up where its predecessor left off. This MTV Entertainment Studios series is highly anticipated among Rap fans who have been aching to see the genre return to the small screen in a new way. Decades ago, music networks were overflooded with programs that centered on sharing music videos, exclusive televised interviews, and in-studio interactions that made for unforgettable pop culture moments.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Young Thug and Dua Lipa Join Calvin Harris in Video for New Song “Potion”: Watch

Young Thug and Dua Lipa have joined Calvin Harris for a new song. It’s called “Potion.” Below, watch the Emil Nava–directed music video for the new single. “Potion” is the first single from Harris’ forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which, according to a press release, is due out this summer. It also marks the first new single to feature Young Thug since the rapper was indicted on racketeering charges, as well as drug and gun possession charges earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Da Codes
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Suggests Gunna Is Going To Snitch Following Young Slime Life RICO Indictment

6ix9ine’s social media behavior is so predictable at this point it’s nearly comical. If a fellow rapper is experiencing a hardship, expect 6ix9ine to pop up like a pesky whack-a-mole. Case in point, the controversial rapper decided to troll Gunna on Tuesday (May 10), just hours after he was named in a 56-page indictment from Fulton County prosecutors.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her & Jeezy's Daughter On Camera For First Time

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have been an item for quite a while now, and they are certainly a power couple when it comes to the entertainment and music worlds. The two have gone through some health scares but they have been able to overcome all of it. Just a few months ago back in January, Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child into the world. They had a baby girl named Monaco and since the birth, the two have been keeping their child away from the public eye.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Omari Hardwick Only Made $150K Per Episode On "Power," Owed 50 Cent Money

While Power may have wrapped up its sixth and final season back in early 2020, the show's pop culture impact still garners interest and spinoffs to this day. Today, that comes in the form of the show's leading star Omari Hardwick, who played James "Ghost" St. Patrick, speaking about his financial troubles, despite the show's success. It was his big break into the mainstream, but he recently spoke to The Pivot podcast about how much he made in the show's run.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & BM Brittany Bell Enjoy Nobu Dinner Date After His Babymoon With Bre Tiesi

Shortly after returning from a babymoon baecation with the mother of his eighth child, Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon was spotted out on a dinner date at Nobu with another woman in his life – model Brittany Bell. The two have been in an on-again-off-again relationship over the years, with Bell giving birth to five-year-old Golden and one-year-old Powerful Queen from the America's Got Talent personality.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Tyler, The Creator + More React To Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'

Kendrick Lamar ended the five-year wait for a new album on Friday (May 13) with the release of his eagerly-anticipated fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. An 18-song double-disc effort, the project boasts guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sampha, Blxst, Summer Walker, Tanna Leone and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, among others. Behind the boards, frequent collaborators such as Sounwave, Pharrell, The Alchemist, Boi-1da and DJ Dahi supply the eclectic sounds.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Shares Tytyana Throwback Photo: "Life Is Too Short"

Master P continues to grieve the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. Following the announcement of her passing on Sunday, the 52-year-old is keeping his late child's memory alive by sharing old photos of them together with the world. "Life is too short," he captioned a picture that shows him...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Remy Ma Tells Radio Host To Never Bring Up Doja Cat Again

Remy Ma ignited a contentious online debate when she told Drink Champs she doesn’t consider Doja Cat a rapper. During a recent interview with Black Compass media, one of the show’s hosts made a joke about the Doja Cat “controversy” and the Terror Squad rapper made it clear where she stood on the issue.
HIP HOP
hypebeast.com

Drake Teases New Music With Lil Baby Is Coming Soon

In the past couple of days, fans have spotted Lil Baby hanging around Drake‘s hometown of Toronto. The 6God seemingly confirms that Lil Baby is in the city paying hi ma visit in his recent livestream with Stake. The duo recently performed together at the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal where Drake surprised the crowd during Lil Baby’s set. In his Twitch livestream from his Toronto mansion, Drake confirmed that Lil Baby is hard at working recording music, “My brother Lil Baby’s in the studio right now, he’s cooking up, we’re working.” He later added that the 24-year-old rapper would be joining him on some gambling later.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Lil Keed Was Free

Lil Keed, the Atlanta rapper who died this past weekend at the age of 24, got famous on the strength of a mixtape series called Trapped On Cleveland. There’s nothing figurative about that title. Lil Keed, born Raqhid Jevon Render, grew up near Cleveland Avenue, a dangerous part of southeast Atlanta. If you come from a place like that, your odds of getting out are not good. If you happen to come from Cleveland Avenue, your role models for success might be the rappers who once called that neighborhood home — figures like Cash Out, Young Scooter, and most crucially Young Thug. Thug might be the single most influential figure in rap over the past decade. Dozens of nationally famous rappers have used Thug’s style as a blueprint, and Lil Keed was one of them. But Keed pushed Young Thug’s style further than any of his peers, using it to form his own wild and expressive musical language. Keed might’ve been trapped on Cleveland, but he built a whole world from the sounds that were floating in the air around him.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Unveils WWE Name & Shuts Down Critics

She may be following in her famous father's footsteps, but Simone Johnson wants the world to see her as her own person. The 20-year-old daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready for her chance to be a wrestling star and it seems that she's inching closer to her official WWE debut. Simone signed with the mega-brand back in 2020 but only recently did she finally reveal her wrestling name: Ava Raine.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Gina Hunyh Apologized To Cassie For Allegedly Cheating With Diddy

Their relationship came to a screeching halt in 2018, but for 11 years, Cassie and Diddy were one of Hip Hop's most (seemingly) stable relationships. The Bad Boy mogul and the songbird were photographed together on red carpets around the world and she had even been signed to his label, but the pair surprised fans when they announced that their romance had ended. By the conclusion of that year, Cassie shared that she moved on with Alex Fine, and by 2019, the new couple was expecting their first child.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy