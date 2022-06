As the 2021-22 school year comes to a close, seniors alike have to decide what their next step will be after graduation. Whether it be college, full-time jobs or a gap year, the class of 2022 have a day where they can celebrate how far they have come and take pride in their decisions. According to senior Katrina Nevinski, alumni parents and expenses played a role in her final decision.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO