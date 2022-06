HPAI detected in second Allen County, Indiana flock. Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a small flock of birds in Northeast Indiana. This is the second case in Allen County. It is considered a presumptive-positive case while samples are verified at the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory. The flock of approximately 100 mixed-species birds was reported following the unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24-hours. The remaining birds in the flock were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease and a 6.2-mile control zone has been established.

