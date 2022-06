PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, family and friends of Bianca Ceperich gathered at Wesley Lynn Park in Oregon City to remember the 16-year-old. On Friday, May 20, Bianca and several friends were driving on South New Era Road in Clackamas County when, according to investigators, their sedan crossed the center line and hit a truck. Bianca, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. The teen driver, the other two passengers, and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital.

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO