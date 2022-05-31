ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Cindy Buchanan Joins JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking in Northern Nevada

By Maura Cordova
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase has announced that Cindy Buchanan joins the Northern Nevada Commercial Banking team as an Executive Director for Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industries. She will deliver financial solutions and trusted guidance to...

Design Taxi

Reno, Nevada Becomes First City To Move Its Building Records To The Blockchain

In a United States-first, the city of Reno, Nevada, has introduced the Biggest Little Blockchain, a city-run and resident-focused platform that will create a single ledger to document building records and transactions within the region. As per an official statement, the blockchain is unrelated to any cryptocurrency, and the online...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

CVMC CEO Prater Board Chair of Nevada Rural Hospital Partners

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. – Carson Valley Medical Center Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Prater, was named chair of the Nevada Rural Hospital Partners board. His tenure runs through the end of 2023. NRHP was established as a formal consortium in 1987 with funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Hospital-Based Rural...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Industry Focus: Employment

Two years into the pandemic and employment in Nevada has become highly competitive as the state faces an all-time low participation rate in the labor force. The industry now looks to improve prospects by bridging the gap between employers and employees through targeted training programs and tapping into new candidate pools. Recently, executives from the employment industry met at a roundtable, sponsored by City National Bank, to discuss what lies ahead for employment in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Around the State

Roseman University Awarded NACDS Foundation Scholarship. Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Pharmacy has been awarded a scholarship through the Annual National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Foundation Scholarship Program. The scholarship was one of six innovation-focused awards in the amount of $20,000. It will be used to develop a disease state management patient care program within the Nevada Department of Corrections. The program is expected to advance health equity and improve health outcomes.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Executive Education in Nevada

Pursuing a career in business has traditionally gone hand-in-hand with a college degree. And, for those pursing a leadership role, an executive education is almost always a requirement. But times have changed and so have the requirements for success in business. While there are a variety of contributing factors, advancements in technology, a new workforce generation and the COVID pandemic take center stage. These changes have left aspiring entrepreneurs questioning traditional pathways to success like never before. With millions being made by middle schoolers from online platforms, such as YouTube and TikTok, the prevailing question among those considering an executive education is, “What is my return on investment?”
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

The Heart of Workforce Development

It’s the first thing companies ask when looking to locate or expand to Nevada. Before they ask about taxes or incentives, they ask about workforce. “We’re trying to attract companies based on the industries and target sectors we’re focused on,” explained Bob Potts, deputy director, Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). “As we work with these companies, always at the top of their list is workforce, human resources. [They ask], ‘What do you have in the way of workforce specific to my industry and my company?”
NEVADA STATE
Industrial project planned near Bordertown

Panattoni Development Co., is getting ready for its next big industrial project in north Reno. Panattoni plans to construct about 1.6 million square feet of new industrial space across four or five buildings for its 395 North project near Bordertown. Panattoni earlier this year purchased 135 acres of land from KP Investors, which had been preparing the site for industrial development prior to divesting the land.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Former Nevada pitcher founds nonprofit to help local kids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Wolf Pack pitcher has started a non-profit that removes financial barriers for kids looking to play in youth sports. “I learned so much from sports,” said Adam Whitt. “And I don’t want money to be a problem for other kids not to play sports, and stay involved in those things.”
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

How the College Savings Division is Helping Students in Nevada

The Nevada State Treasurer’s College Savings Division is committed to helping Nevadans in planning, saving and paying for higher education. The division offers a variety of programs and services aimed at making higher education a realistic option for every Nevadan. 529 College Savings Plan. Nevada’s 529 College Savings Plans...
NEVADA STATE
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Washoe and allies run to stop Minden siren

As Minden sounded its siren at noon on May 28, a group of more than 50 Washoe and their allies shouted together in response, “Stop the siren!” Their defiant cry and a formidable eight-mile group run followed an hour-long protest of the Nevada town’s daily siren blasts.
MINDEN, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada State Fair rolls into Carson City June 2-5

Mills Park will be bustling with rides, games, and music during the Nevada State Fair from Thursday to Sunday. There is no entry fee to visit the fair, but an unlimited ride wristband is $35, and more ticket options will be available at fair kiosks. Nevada State Fair hours:. •...
CARSON CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Bureau of Land Management, Nevada prison to host wild horse adoption event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Northern Nevada Correctional Center (NNCC) and the Nevada Bureau of Land Management will host an adoption event for up to 15 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained burro on June 11. All of the animals have received at least 120 days of training as port of...
timesnewsexpress.com

Las Vegas to save 10 billion gallons of water with new plan amid megadrought

Millions of people in southern California are facing new water restrictions thanks to a megadrought crippling the Southwest. But southern Nevada has been conserving water for years. The area’s latest move is to tear out all non-functional grass to save nearly 10 billion gallons of water. CBS News senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV

