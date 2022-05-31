ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Man injured, home destroyed by fire in Clovis

By FOX26 NEWS
FOX26
FOX26
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A home was destroyed and an 80-year-old man suffered burns in a house fire near Shaw and McCall Avenues in Clovis on Tuesday. Firefighters were called just after...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

