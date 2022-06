GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina's Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is in the national spotlight for speaking at the NRA convention in Texas days after the mass shooting tragedy in that state. The annual convention is not a response to the shooting. It's something that's been planned for a while now. It just so happens to be about a five hour drive from where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO