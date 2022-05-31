ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structure Fire in the 1500 Block of West Ogden Avenue

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — At 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received an Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) in a commercial factory. A general alarm was dispatched for the AFA. A general alarm assignment consists of three engines, two ladder trucks, one squad, two ambulances, and two shift commanders.

Within four minutes of the initial alarm, Engine 7 arrived on scene and had nothing showing. Engine 7 established command and went to the interior to investigate an activated heat detector on the second floor. It was determined there was an explosion of a commercial oven, and fire escaped the oven and exposed the immediate area with smoke and fire.

Companies worked to extinguish the fire and check for any extension. Several extra companies were needed due to the size of the building and the heavy volume of smoke. A box alarm was requested at 1 p.m. to bring additional resources to the scene.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police Department, Aurora Fire Department, Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District, Warrenville Fire Protection Distridct, Downers Grove Fire Department and Bolingbrook Fire Department. The Oswego Fire Protection District, Bolingbrook Fire Department, Westmont Fire Department, North Aurora Fire Protection District and Warrenville Fire Protection District all provided coverage for Naperville fire stations during this incident. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. Naperville Fire Investigators are currently on scene to determine the cause of this fire. The building was deemed habitable.

