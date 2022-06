There’s nothing like a May snow storm to remind us that we are only passengers on this planet. The Memorial Day weekend was a complete washout—cold, wet, snowy. Alta had 16 inches of new snow, making it one of the bigger storms of the season. Reports are that it was very good skiing, although the base underneath has to be getting pretty thin. Novelty aside, I’m ready for summer and no matter how good the skiing might have been, I wasn’t interested.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO