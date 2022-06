Karen Sue Honea, loving partner, mother and sister passed away at the age of 54 in Center, Texas. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Bennett Chapel Cemetery in Shelby County with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center.

CENTER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO