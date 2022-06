In mid-October 1912, 28-year-old Eugene Shute was a pallbearer at Globe’s first “cowboy funeral.” Thirty-six mounted cowboys – some riding as far as 50 miles to attend – came to pay their respects to a late comrade named Wilson Hicks. On October 13 Hicks had been shot down a few miles outside Globe, over what newspapers called “an alleged infatuation” with the killer’s wife. The shooter promptly turned himself in and was later convicted of manslaughter.

GLOBE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO