ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas school shooting: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter’s entry, officials say

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OXtO_0fwDJJGb00

ULVADE, Texas — Texas officials are saying a teacher did not leave her door propped open before the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last week.

According to the Associated Press, Texas State Police are saying the teacher they originally believed had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the shooter, Salvatore Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School last week before killing 19 students and two teachers. The teacher actually did remove the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Chief Communications Officer, Travis Considine, according to the AP, says the door did not lock. He said the teacher did prop the door open but ran back inside to call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck, which is when she removed the rock.

“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” said Considine, according to the AP.

The teacher, according to her lawyer, Don Flanary, told the Houston Chronicle, has remained unidentified due to safety concerns. She went back outside once she got her phone to call 911, but the men at the funeral home were yelling, ‘He has a gun!’ Flanary says she saw Ramos jump the fence with a gun and she ran back inside the classroom.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Texas State Police#Violent Crime#Ulvade#Robb Elementary School#The Associated Press#Ap#The Houston Chronicle#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

After groundbreaking slave reparations report, what next?

Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to publicly document its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans but wondered if the slew of recommendations in its report released this week will result in measurable change. Justin Hansford, a longtime reparations advocate and law professor at Howard...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Slave reparations advocates hail historic California report

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The slavery reparations movement hit a watershed moment Wednesday with the release of an exhaustive report detailing California’s role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans, a major step toward educating the public and setting the stage for an official government apology and case for financial restitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ford adding 6,200 new union jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford announced Thursday that they will be adding 6,200 new union jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri. Ford says in a news release that they along with the United Auto Workers union will be adding 6,200 new U.S. manufacturing jobs in the Midwest and in addition, will be converting about 3,000 temporary jobs into permanent full-time positions along with providing health care benefits on the first day of employment for hourly employees. Ford says they are expecting to create about 74,000 new jobs across the country by the end of 2026.
OHIO STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
106K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy