Formula shortages, industry syndicates add to consumer stress

An economy already bedeviled by persistently high inflation and stubborn supply chain shortages faces fresh worries about oligopolies dominating marketplaces and grocery shelves — such as baby formula.

U.S. shortages of baby formula are the latest poster child for an economy beset by higher prices and logistics difficulties — all of which are hitting and discouraging consumers.

“It almost seems like it’s getting worse,” said Michael Snipes, an economics professor with the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus.

“Gas prices are starting to go back up. We have the infant formula fiasco that’s going on. We still have persistent inflation,” Snipes said.

Gasoline and diesel prices continue to hit record highs across the country.

The shortage of baby formula stems from a production halt in February at a Michigan formula plant operated by Abbott Laboratories after two infants died from bacterial infections.

The wider problem for baby formula, meat processing and other sectors is few players dominate the marketplace and have been allowed to gobble up competitors by eased antitrust enforcements across multiple U.S. administrations.

For baby formula, a handful of companies — Nestle, Abbott, Mead Johnson & Co. and Perrigo Nutritionals — dominate the U.S. marketplace.

“We’ve got four major players that control 90% of the market. That’s pretty close to a monopoly,” Snipes said.

The Florida economist said those providers also have exclusive deals to provide formulas to government agencies.

“It is about the consolidation of power and using that power to extract higher profits,” Snipes said.

Anne Alexander, an economist and vice provost at the University of Wyoming, said sector concentrations can create efficiencies but the lack of competition and alternatives are readily exposed “if one supplier goes off line.”

An Abbott spokesperson said production has been increased at a plant in Ireland to serve customers on the federal Women, Infants and Children assistance programs. Abbott is also offering rebates to WIC recipients to buy available alternatives when its products are out of stock.

“We expect we'll be able to restart the facility by the first week in June. From the time we restart production at the site, it will take six to eight weeks before the product is available on shelves,” the spokesperson said.

The shortages have prompted the Biden administration to order unprecedented emergency airlifts of baby formula and raised questions about how slow federal agencies were to address problems at the Abbott plant.

Companies across consolidating sectors have sought to grow via acquisitions and eliminating competitors. Those market concentrations have also been aided by U.S. trade and regulatory policies that limit European and other imports, the economists said.

Snipes said American grocery markets give an appearance of many choices and brands for food and drinks but the reality is that a handful of conglomerates often own those products.

“There is a kind of this illusion of choice,” Snipes said. “Everything is really condensed to three, four or five big firms.”

Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said May 18 he is launching an inquiry into Abbott’s profits and stock buybacks during the pandemic. The Oregon Democrat wants answers from Abbott CEO Robert Ford, who made $22.5 million in 2021 and $16.5 million in 2020, according to U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission filings.

“Abbott has also recorded profits in the midst of a global pandemic. Last year Abbott’s net earnings in 2021 soared to $7 billion, a 91% increase from 2019. Since the pandemic began, Abbott’s global sales have climbed from $31.9 billion in 2019 to over $43 billion in 2021.” Wyden said.

Inflation

High grocery prices also continue to challenge consumers, especially lower income households with less purchasing power.

Among the 10 markets in Adams Publishing Group’s Inflation Nation series, grocery prices have increased 4.7% since January for a basket of ten goods common to consumers’ shopping carts.

Pricing data has been collected across the country ranging from Maryland, Florida, Tennessee and Ohio to Idaho, Washington and Wisconsin.

The January bill for the ten popular supermarket items — including soda, milk, bathroom tissue and cream cheese — averaged $53.54.

The same tab increased to $56.06 in May. That includes a 54% jump in the price of eggs and 9.4% increase in the price of chicken breasts across the ten markets in APG’s year-long analysis.

During the first five months of 2022, the average price of soda increased 5.5% while orange juice prices are up 9%.

There were some price increases that have eased a bit since January but are still up from pre-pandemic levels.

The average price of bacon, for example, was $9.38 for a one pound package in January. In May, the same product averaged $8.33.

“The inflation rates moderated a little last month,” said Alexander referring to April’s 8.3% year-over-year inflation rates.

That is still high but down from previous 8.5% inflation rates.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index showed in April that the cost of grocery items increased 10.8% over the past 12 months. That includes a 14.3% jump in the price of meats and eggs and a 10.3% increase in bread and cereal prices.

Prices of poultry and eggs are also being impacted by outbreaks of a serious bird flu at farms and among wild flocks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports an estimated 38 million chickens and birds at commercial firms and in backyard flocks in 35 states have been exposed to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. The avian flu has also shown up in wild birds, ducks and geese.

Outbreaks at poultry farms result in quarantines and mass cullings of infected birds. That puts upward pressures on prices of eggs, chicken and turkey, Alexander said.

She also points to discount retailers such as Dollar General raising prices hitting lower income households and that record-high gasoline prices across the country are impacting consumer behaviors.

“People are being really, really careful about where they drive and how often they drive. They are really doing a pretty hard calculation every time they get into the car,” she said.

Inflationary impacts are regressive hitting the poor and low-income neighborhoods most because higher prices bite more into their purchasing power.

Michael Ruhlman, an author who has penned books on the grocery industry as well as food and cooking, worries about inflationary and supply chain pressures creating more food deserts in remote rural areas and lower-income urban neighborhoods.

Bottom-line finances can already be tough for grocers in underserved and remote areas. Forty year highs with inflation and strained consumers make that task even harder, Ruhlman said.

The New York-based author is also pessimistic on whether government officials, especially at the partisan federal level, can adequately and quickly address the economic troubles.

“We are so polarized that we can’t make good decisions,” Ruhlman said.

Food shortages

While inflation and supply chain snafus are causing plenty of economic pain for U.S. consumers, the dangers are even worse in developing countries.

Restricted imports of wheat, corn and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine along with COVID shutdowns of Chinese ports and production hubs and extreme weather in markets such as India will be felt in developing African and Asian markets already with high poverty rates and hand-to-mouth food chains.

“It’s going to get worse,” Alexander said. “There will be famines. There will be political instability. There will be starvations.”

She worries most about areas of Africa such as Ethiopia and Eritrea along with Asian markets like Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Linka.

Those countries face a lack of Ukrainian wheat and corn exports because of the Russian invasion and a cutoff of Indian wheat exports because of extreme heat.

Throughout history, food shortages have sparked political and economic uprisings and revolutions.

Vincent Smith, an economic professor with a focus on agriculture at Montana State University, said the U.S. agricultural sector will benefit from 60% to 140% commodity price increases for soybeans, wheat and corn.

But those price hikes will take their toll on smaller subsistence farmers in Africa and other countries who rely on food imports.

“If you are living on $2 or $3 per day and the price of wheat has doubled, that is a problem,” Smith said.