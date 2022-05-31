Uvalde school police chief not fully cooperating with probe into school shooting, DPS says

A key law enforcement figure in the bungled police response to the Uvalde mass shooting isn't fully cooperating with a Texas Rangers investigation into the shooting, an agency spokesman said.

Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief and the incident commander of the law enforcement response amid last week's shooting, has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview from state investigators, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Travis Considine.

Arredondo told CNN on Wednesday, however, that he has been in daily contact with DPS officials.

"I’ve been on the phone with them every day," he said in his first comment to the media since the day of the shooting.

What Arredondo did not say, however, is whether he has agreed to additional questioning from the Texas Rangers, a unit of the DPS that is conducting the investigation. The inquiry will examine the actions of the 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers, and the law enforcement response to the shooting, which did not follow standard procedures for an active shooter situation.

DPS Director Steve McCraw said Friday that the incident commander — whom he did not name but identified as the school district's chief of police — determined that no more lives were at risk and treated the law enforcement response as a "barricaded subject" rather than an active shooter, delaying a final assault on the gunman by more than an hour and potentially costing life-saving minutes.

In response to questions from CNN about his apparent decision to keep law enforcement officers from entering the classroom and confronting the gunman, Arredondo said he wanted to be respectful to the families of the 21 people who died in the rampage and would not be releasing any more information at this time.

“Just so you know, we’re going to do that eventually, obviously,” Arredondo, who has served as the school district police chief since 2020, told CNN when asked when he would explain himself to the families of the people who were killed. “Whenever this is done, when the families quit grieving, then we’ll do that obviously."

Law enforcement investigators often want a person who was involved in an incident or witness to an incident to provide a statement as soon as possible, fearing that time could erode critical memories.

The DPS statement about Arredondo's lack of cooperation came as he was secretly sworn in as a Uvalde City Council member Tuesday after his May 7 election victory. The city had previously said that a public ceremony was canceled.

Meanwhile, the Uvalde school district released a statement Wednesday that the district "has and will continue to work with law enforcement who are investigating this event and realize that many questions remain. Because the investigation is ongoing and information is evolving, we are going to reserve comment until all state and federal agencies have completed their review."

Like any person, Arredondo is not legally bound to provide a statement to investigators. However, many police officers are often ordered as a condition of their employment to participate in investigations.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas also released a statement, saying that it encourages its members who were on the scene during the shooting to participate in any investigation interviews.

On May 24, a man crashed a pickup near Robb Elementary School and fired shots outside the school, and then entered the building through an unlocked door. (Officials earlier had said the door was propped open, but on Wednesday said it was closed but unlocked .) He fired multiple shots in a classroom, where he remained for nearly 80 minutes before being shot dead by a Border Patrol agent who responded to the scene.

'It was the wrong decision.': For 79 minutes, police failed to act as children died at Uvalde school

The decision to hold fire came as students inside the classroom were repeatedly calling 911 pleading for help.

"With the benefit of hindsight, from where I'm sitting now, of course it was not the right decision," McCraw said Friday. "It was the wrong decision, period."

That account differed significantly from how Gov. Greg Abbott had initially portrayed the shooting response. On May 25, Abbott had described police rushing toward gunfire to stop the shooter and never mentioned the delay.

The governor said Friday his earlier depiction of the law enforcement response came from a briefing from law enforcement officials and others. Abbott did not say who was present at the briefing, but he said he was "livid" about being given inaccurate information.

Arredondo had completed an active shooter training course in December, according to law enforcement records obtained by NBC News .

Attempts to reach Arredondo on Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful. Police officers in a patrol car parked outside his house Tuesday did not allow a reporter to approach his home. On Wednesday afternoon, Arredondo was not at his office and no one answered a knock on his door.

