Zeeland, MI

Zeeland West earns first playoff win since 2018, will face Hudsonville in district semis

By Will Kennedy, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS — If you blinked, you may have missed it.

It took just three pitches for Zeeland West to grab a lead over Kenowa Hills in Tuesday's pre-district playoff game thanks to a moonshot over the left-field wall from Carly Sleeman. It was a small lead to begin, but it kept ballooning and the Knights couldn't overcome it with the Dux going on to win 19-0 in three innings.

Sleeman's swing set the tone, but the other eight players behind her came to play too. Everybody on the Dux roster scored at least twice and all but two starters tallied a hit in the game. Scott Sliva, Zeeland West's coach, knew that first hit of the game would spark the momentum his team needed.

"It's great to get a good jump start like that when your leadoff hitter gets a hit or on base, but it's even better when they hit a home run," Sliva said. "It gets the whole team energized we put up five runs in that first inning to follow her, it was great."

The energy didn't stop in the batter's box though, Alexa Brott brought it in the circle too. The sophomore pitcher needed just 29 pitches to dispatch the Kenowa Hills lineup, earning eight strikeouts in a shortened perfect game.

Brott felt good in her pregame bullpen session, with the warm temperatures outside allowing her to really rear back and throw the ball hard. The Knights batters tried to catch up to that velocity, but they just couldn't make contact. Her fastball paired with her breaking pitches kept the opposition bats swinging at air all afternoon.

"My curveball was working, I was trying to expand my zone and get them to swing at stuff that probably wasn't really a strike," Brott said. "Working with my catcher (Izzy Zamora), she was great and then keeping my pitch count low [kept me in a groove]."

The win is the first playoff victory since 2018 for Zeeland West, who earned their second-straight OK Green title last week. Despite the team's regular-season success, they've found trouble once the win-or-go-home games pop up on the calendar.

Taylor Zwaggerman, one of just four seniors on the Dux roster, has seen a lot of success during her time in green and gold. But getting over the hump in the playoffs is something anybody on the current roster has ever done.

Zwaggerman and the rest of the team knew that coming into the season. During a meeting before the campaign kicked off, the group set goals for the year. Winning the OK Green was one of them — mission accomplished. Still, they wanted some postseason accolades too. To finally get that first career playoff win was amazing for the Cornerstone University signee.

"It feels awesome, it was one of our goals at the beginning of the season... and winning our pre-district game and making it to the next round was one of our big goals," Zwaggerman said. "It feels awesome to accomplish that."

The lack of postseason success until Tuesday comes by no fault of their own. The Dux perpetually get drawn into a difficult district, falling to Hudsonville in each of the last two seasons. The Eagles have been a top-10 team all season and the Dux have ranked just on the outside of the top-10, receiving honorable mention honors in the poll virtually every week.

The two teams weren't on each other's schedules this season, but they'll face off Saturday afternoon with a trip to the district finals on the line. Zeeland West won't come into it nervous, though. Their 19-run explosion Tuesday gave them all the confidence they need for the next time they hit the field.

"We're really rolling this season, I think we hit our stride and we're just going out there and playing our game," Brott said. "So no matter what team we play, we'll just keep rolling."

Every time Zwaggerman takes the field from now on could be the last that she does it in a Zeeland West uniform. Despite the recent history Hudsonville has over the Dux or the clout that comes with the Eagles' statewide ranking, Zwaggerman knows that if they play their game, they have a chance to take down anybody they come across.

"We're really excited, we've been preparing for this for a long time," Zwaggerman said. "It'll be fun, we're excited to go out and see what we can do and put it all out on the line."

mibiz.com

Holland and Muskegon groups join sustainable cruising initiative

Cruise the Great Lakes — a consortium of local tourism agencies, cruise lines, port authorities, U.S. states and Canadian provinces — has launched a sustainability pledge for ship operators and local communities in response to increasing demand for sustainable travel options. Great Lakes cruising, which uses relatively small...
MUSKEGON, MI
1077 WRKR

This Day in History Kalamazoo’s Only TV Station Launched

Did you know WWMT Channel 3 turns 72-years-old today?. Many of us have grown up with channel 3 and the many talented anchors, reporters, and meteorologists along the way. Keith Thompson, for example, has been forecasting weather for West Michigan at WWMT for over 33 years and counting. WWMT, originally WKZO-TV, was only the second television station in West Michigan as it launched just a year after WLAV-TV in Grand Rapids, now known as WOOD-TV. John Earl Fetzer made his dream come true by launching the 5th television station in the state of Michigan according to WWMT,
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Students to receive new college scholarship

Two high school students from Kent and Ottawa counties are the first recipients of Grand Rapids Community College’s new Foundation Board of Directors Excellence Scholarships. High school seniors Gabriel Gloria from Jenison High School and Sophia Vincent from Caledonia High School were awarded full-ride scholarships to Grand Rapids Community...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

