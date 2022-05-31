ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellyanne Conway declines to say whether her marriage 'survived' the Trump administration but admits she and her husband don't wear wedding rings

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is out with a new book, "Here's the Deal."

Susan Walsh/AP Photo

  • Kellyanne Conway declined to comment on if her marriage 'survived' the Trump administration.
  • In her new memoir, Conway described the strain of working for Trump and living with a Trump critic.
  • In an interview, she said that she and her husband are not wearing their wedding rings.

Kellyanne Conway said that she and her husband George Conway, a vocal Trump critic, are not wearing their wedding rings.

The senior advisor to former President Donald Trump shared the status of her marriage in a CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King and Jeff Glor Tuesday, during which she discussed her new memoir "Here's the Deal."

During the interview, King read to Conway the passage "the man you thought had your back ended up stabbing you in the back.

"Isn't that unfortunate," Conway said. "I think women can relate to that, but this was next level. And I'll say this. George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump. He doesn't owe loyalty or fealty to a political party or a certain president. That was to me and to honor and cherish."

In her book, the former Trump advisor acknowledged the strain her husband's brazen disapproval of her boss placed on her marriage.

Her husband, an attorney, made a habit of using his social media platforms to criticize Trump , who he introduced to Kellyanne Conway prior to his presidency. She'd even gone on to write that George was " cheating by tweeting ."

"George changed his mind about President Trump," she said in the interview. "He's welcome to do that, but it was very unlike George to be so publicly bombastic."

King then asked: "Did your marriage survive?" Kellyanne Conway stumbled around the question, mentioning that she spent the Memorial Day holiday with her kids and George Conway.

"Divorced people ― battling parents still hang out with each other," King said.

Glor added to the discourse by mentioning that Kellyanne Conway wasn't currently wearing her wedding ring.

"He doesn't either," she said.

