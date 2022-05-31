ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Celebration Church founders say church defamed them as court fight over fraud gets uglier

By Steve Patterson, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

The founders of Jacksonville’s Celebration Church are suing the church, its trustees and a lawyer for defamation as fallout spreads from a legal fight sparked by Stovall Weems’ suspension from his leadership post.

Weems resigned from the megachurch in April, but a lawsuit he and his wife, Kerri, filed in February is still active.

A hearing scheduled for Tuesday was canceled but new attorneys for the couple filed an amended complaint that said a “scurrilous narrative and false and defamatory statements” were circulated to discredit and humiliate them.

“Defendants launched their outrageous, libelous attack after Pastor Weems had already resigned and completely separated himself and his family from Celebration Church,” said the complaint by Tampa-based attorney Shane B. Vogt, who previously represented former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in a libel suit against the New York Times.

Previous coverage: Bank sues Celebration Church founders for $716,000 in business debts, credit card bills

Church founder leaves: Celebration Church founder Stovall Weems quits, vows to 'continue our ministry elsewhere'

'At stake is control of the church': Celebration Church, founder Stovall Weems embroiled in legal dispute

The complaint was time-stamped Saturday morning but only added to the Duval County online court docket after Tuesday’s hearing was canceled.

The new complaint seeks damages from the church and trustees Kevin Cormier, Marcus Rowe, Angela Cannon and Jacob William as well as attorney Lee Wedekind III, who represented the church in answering the Weemses’ original lawsuit and seeking to have the court case dismissed.

After the initial lawsuit drew public attention, the church released a report that claimed Weems had been “committing fraud, [and] unjustly enriching himself at the expense of the church.”

The new complaint says the report was bogus and that Weems and his wife are trying now to clear their names and “expose how the seditionists now in control [of] Celebration Church maliciously and unjustifiably ruined Plaintiffs’ ability to work in their chosen profession.”

The 71-page filing repeated elements of the original complaint, saying Weems had discovered misconduct by a trustee who spread lies about the pastor to convince other trustees to support his ouster.

The filing included broad denials of wrongdoing by the Weemses, who launched the church in 1998. It said trustees "were fully aware that Pastor Weems had not engaged in any misconduct" but "agreed with Cormier's seditious plot to banish" the pastor.

In addition to financial compensation, the complaint asks for court action "prohibiting the publication or republication of the defamatory narrative and statements."

Besides defamation, the new complaint accuses everyone being sued of invasion of privacy and publicly disclosing private facts.

Asked for comment on the new filing, Wedekind said Tuesday he was looking into how that should be handled. Wednesday afternoon, he said by email that the new complaint was “very disappointing” and a distraction from the church’s ministry.

“Their initial lawsuit in March forced into the public what was intended to be an internal investigation by the Board of Trustees. Celebration Church continues to stand by the validity and authenticity of the board investigation,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Weems said the pastor wouldn’t have any comment and that “the court filing speaks for itself.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Celebration Church founders say church defamed them as court fight over fraud gets uglier

Comments / 6

Roxie Similton-Powell
2d ago

Didn’t he and his wife receive enough Covid-19 funds that that church later funneled to them? You just can’t make this stuff up.

Reply
2
