ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

3 San Joaquin County COVID-19 test sites offer free medication, treatment for eligible patients

By Victoria Franco
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeNLV_0fwDHTv300

Three COVID-19 testing sites in San Joaquin County will allow eligible patients who test positive for the virus to receive same-day medication and treatment through a new program launched by the county's Public Health Services last week.

The "Test to Treat" program has been made available at OptumServe testing sites located in French Camp, Lodi, and Tracy with free testing and treatment offered.

Coronavirus update:San Joaquin County cases fall 14.1% as California cases surge

San Joaquin General Hospital

Lodi Community Services Center

Larch Clover Community Center/Larch Clover Park

  • 11157 W. Larch Rd., Tracy
  • 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
  • Walk-in only; no pre-registration available

The testing sites will have two oral antiviral pills, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, that are effective against the omicron variant of COVID-19 and all of its subvariants, according to county health officials.

Paxlovid can be prescribed to people 12 years and older while Molnupiravir is only accessible to adults who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and are at high risk for progressing to severe disease.

Comments / 2

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

CDC now recommends masking up indoors in Sacramento and 4 nearby counties

Federal health officials are now recommending that people mask up indoors in more places in California, including Sacramento and four surrounding counties due to high levels of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday added more counties to its “high” community level, which is based not only...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
County
San Joaquin County, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Coronavirus
San Joaquin County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Joaquin County, CA
Government
KABC

Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Services#Covid 19 Testing#Public Health Services#Optumserve#French#Paxlovid#Omicron
ABC10

Proposed law named after slain Stagg High School student Alycia Reynaga aims to deter violent crimes in schools, places of worship

STOCKTON, Calif. — Elected officials from Stockton have announced legislation for a new bill that would enhance sentencing for violent crimes that target schools and places of worship in California. Senate Bill 669 is co-sponsored by Democrat State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman and Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua. It proposes establishing...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash on West Main Street in Stanislaus County

Officials in Stanislaus County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on West Main Street in the early morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 2:00 a.m. on West Main Street in the vicinity of Crows Landing Road and involved a Chrysler PT Cruiser. The Chrysler driver, a 41-year-old Winton resident, indicated that they were unable to spot the pedestrian on the road until it was too late.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRON4 News

New Santa Clara County drought rules in effect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – There are new water use restrictions in effect for Santa Clara Valley Water customers. As of June 1, their outdoor water use is limited.  Water use is limited to just twice a week, only before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. Property owners are banned from using water for 48 […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Accident in San Joaquin County

The Stockton area California Highway Patrol reported a major injury crash in San Joaquin County on the morning of Friday, May 27, 2022. The incident occurred at East Ranchero Road and East Liberty Road at approximately 11:40 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Crash in San Joaquin County. A preliminary...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash on Beverly Drive and Carpenter Road in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Beverly Drive in the Modesto area on the night of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The incident took place shortly after 8:50 p.m. in the area of Carpenter Road and Beverly Drive, according to CHP traffic officers. Preliminary Information on the Motorcycle...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Loss For Us’: Major Setback For Modesto Salvation Army As Donations Catch Fire

MODESTO (CBS13) – Lugging fire hoses while weighed down in heavy gear, firefighters from multiple agencies fought through thick smoke and flames to save a piece of their own community. “Whenever you have this much disaster, it kind of puts a pit in your stomach but we’re here and we’re trying to do everything we can,” said Waterford Firefighter Byron Baker. Salvation Army workers rushed customers out of the Modesto thrift store Thursday afternoon when a warehouse in the back of the store suddenly caught fire. “It hurts to see something like this happen because so many people depend on the Salvation Army,”...
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are free or low cost things to do in Northern California this summer

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the unofficial start to summer, here's a round-up of some free or cheap things to do in Northern California. This list includes several recommendations from KCRA staffers, mostly focused on the greater Sacramento area, and is not meant to be a comprehensive guide. If you haven't checked out our Explore Outdoors series, or Word of Mouth show, please do so.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

2K+
Followers
671
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy