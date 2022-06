Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region’s technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. “Everett residents finally have the chance to realize the benefits of the types of economic development opportunities they deserve with the redevelopment of the ExxonMobil … parcel and the Constellation Energy generating sites,” Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in an e-mail. “I have always known the potential that Everett has to evolve from its industrial age commercial uses because we have the acreage that is no longer found in surrounding communities.”

EVERETT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO