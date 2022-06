LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — A Lincoln County man will soon no longer face murder charges after he admitted to shooting and killing his neighbor last summer. District Attorney Allan Grubb told KOCO 5 that he plans to drop the murder charges against Freddie Seamster one week before his trial was set to start and after almost a year in court. Grubb said he doesn't think there's any chance of convicting him after seeing new evidence.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO