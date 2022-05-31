ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake County teacher resigns amid LGBTQ flash card controversy

WRAL
 2 days ago

Wake County teacher resigns amid LGBTQ flash card controversy.

www.wral.com

nypressnews.com

North Carolina teacher resigns after reports of transgender pregnant man picture shown to preschoolers

A teacher from a North Carolina preschool class in Wake County resigned after reports she introduced LGBTQ+ flashcards to students, local media reported Tuesday. The Progress Pride Flag Rainbow Families teaches colors to kids through the lens of LGBTQ+ lesbian and gay couples and their children “of diverse races, ages, sexualities, genders, and abilities,” according to a product description. Under the color “White,” the flashcard appears to show a transgender man who is pregnant.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake is resigning from office effective July 8. Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He went on to win re-election several times and was scheduled to face off in the November General...
POLITICS
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

USDA announces $1.3 million telemedicine grant for Johnston County Schools

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight participated in an announcement ceremony for Johnston County Schools on Thursday. Rural Development is investing $1.3 million in grants to Johnston County Schools. “Rural Development is proud of our ongoing relationship with Johnston County...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What started out as a completely normal family dinner in early May soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one Nash County student. When gunshots flew across a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on May 6th, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn’t: she sprung into action to save a life.
NASH COUNTY, NC
Complex

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Generates $6.7 Million in Direct Economic Impact for Wake County in North Carolina

More than $6 million in direct economic impact was generated with the 2022 edition of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh. In a press release shared Tuesday, it was revealed that this year’s fest—held across two days in April at Dorothea Dix Park—resulted in a combined attendance count of 80,000. The economic impact figure, meanwhile, is said to represent a “conservative estimate” comprised of tourism-related impact alone. The 2022 festival generated $6.7 million in direct economic impact within Wake County, per figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Native Named ECPPS School Superintendent

ELIZABETH CITY – The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education announced the selection and election of Dr. Keith Parker as the next superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS). Dr. Parker will take office on July 1, 2022. Dr. Parker is a native of Four Oaks and a 2004...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
wbtw.com

Teen boy found dead after search of North Carolina lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage boy was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night, according to rescue officials. Officials say the boy, who is from Forsyth County, was out swimming with his family and went under. When he didn’t resurface, the family called for help.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow County deputies investigating homicide

Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder. Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. Updated: 6 hours ago. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday...
