Tigerettes softball pounces into Final Four; Tigers baseball among top six teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monster Jam has announced their epic stadium competition will be back in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 25. After a three year hiatus, the Monster jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will feature 12,000-pound Monster trucks locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Drivers will go head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions with high-flying stunts. The trucks are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO