Affidavit: Man found last week died from broken neck

By Erica Miller
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez Jr. was found dead inside a home in the 800 block of N Adams after the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call.

On May 26, 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Later, Anthony was also charged with Murder. Now an affidavit has revealed new details about Jimmy’s death.

According to an affidavit, Anthony called 911 after finding Jimmy dead inside the home. During an interview with police, Anthony said he’d fought with Jimmy on May 22 during an argument about money. Anthony admitted he’d punched Jimmy and knocked him to the ground multiple times. He said by the time the fight was over, Jimmy was unconscious and bleeding.

Anthony said after the fight he went to Amarillo and stayed there until May 26; he found Jimmy dead when he arrived home. Police then searched the home and found a hammer with blood on it in the kitchen.

Jimmy, who had visible injuries to his face and torso, was sent for an autopsy. Jimmy’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed he died from a broken neck.

Anthony remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $550,000. A mug shot for Anthony was not immediately available.

