Rhinelander, WI

IT Network and Cyber Security Engineer - 3205214

WJFW-TV
 2 days ago

JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our communities even better. To accomplish this mission,. we are redesigning higher education to serve today's learners in the most...

www.wjfw.com

WJFW-TV

Logistics and Warehouse Manager - 3204431

JOB DUTIES: Weinbrenner Shoe Company is looking for a motivated and experienced Logistics and Warehouse Manager to join our growing business, who will positively impact and execute business strategy while promoting a diverse culture. Under the direction of the Director of Operations, the Warehouse and Logistics Manager will provide leadership and guidance to the Warehouse and Logistics staff to ensure efficient shipping and receiving of product and materials in an organized and rapid manner, maintaining accurate inventory, and economical and efficient transportation needs.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

The Rhinelander Job Center helps with more than just employment

The Rhinelander Job Center isn’t just about finding a job. According to Jenny Kowalczyk, it’s much more than that. “Anything from helping individuals find employment, building resumes, overcoming barriers, getting gas vouchers," said Kowalczyk. Kowalczyk is the Employment Training Specialist at the Department of Workforce Development’s Job Center...
RHINELANDER, WI
City
Rhinelander, WI
WJFW-TV

Business Mgt/Entrepreneurship Instructor - 3209883

JOB DUTIES: Under the supervision of the Dean of Business and Entrepreneurship, and in collaboration with other faculty, you will teach a variety of credit and continuing education courses in the Business Management and Entrepreneurship program. The courses you teach may be online, hybrid, or face to face. You will focus on continuous improvement of your courses so that they are relevant and engaging, enhancing the ever-important student experience. You will have the opportunity to establish and build relationships with employers, students, the three native nations in our district, and your colleagues. Your responsibilities are at the Rhinelander Campus and other outreach locations with variable hours that may include day, evening, and/or weekend assignments. Nicolet College faculty sign an annual, renewable 12-month contract and teach on a year-round, trimester schedule. You will participate in college committees which support the College and program goals and initiatives.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Diesel Mechanic - Highway Department - 3207527

JOB DUTIES: Position is responsible for repairs and maintenance to a fleet of trucks and a variety of construction and maintenance equipment; serves as a backup driver for road maintenance as needed. Employee must provide some tools; tool allowance provided. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School degree or equivalent....
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Re-Tale book shop offering discounted books in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER- Growing up, one of JoAnn Young-Beauchamp’s favorite things to do was go to the library. “Yes, I can remember walking to the library with my siblings on Saturday morning and having it being a great memory as a child.”. Fast forward decades later, and that hasn’t changed.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Are Local Police Prepared For Mass Shootings?

CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- Last week a school shooter in Uvalde, Texas took the lives of 21 people, 19 of which were children. The Department of Justice is now investigating the Uvalde police response, which has been under heavy criticism for not taking action sooner. Questions are now being raised about whether or not local law enforcement is prepared for an emergency situation.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
#Network Security#Computer Security#Network Traffic#Nicolet College
WJFW-TV

ER Chain of Lakes Association to inspect vessels for summer

EAGLE RIVER - Summer is a time when everybody can look forward to getting on the water, and a local organization is making it safer for people to do so. The Eagle River Chain of Lakes Association is partnering with the U.S. Power Squadron to host free vessel safety checks at Riverview Park on Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Minocqua landmark closed for 3rd straight summer

MINOCQUA - Paul Bunyan’s in Minocqua is more than a restaurant. It’s been a landmark since 1961. But for a third straight summer Paul Bunyan’s will be closed. That's according to the other Paul Bunyan’s location down in Wisconsin Dells. The Dells Paul Bunyan’s was getting...
WJFW-TV

Local Sports Report 5-31-22

A few local softball teams competed in the sectional semi-finals today. Only two wins away from a potential state tournament berth!. In Edgar, the Wildcats hosted Newman Catholic. Behind their strong pitching, Edgar wins this game 7-0. Laona/Wabeno traveled to Door County to take on Sevastopol. This game was tied...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Northwoods man acquitted on charges of killing his newborn son

MERRILL - A verdict has been reached in the trial of a former Tomahawk resident charged with the homicide of a newborn. A Lincoln County jury deliberated for almost seven hours before they found Henry Hughes not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. The 26-year-old was being investigated after his son...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

