ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville hotels near capacity with return of CMA Fest

By Stephanie Langston
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nP9JO_0fwDF2uz00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s economy is looking to bounce back with the return of country music’s biggest party next week. The CMA Music Festival kicks off next Thursday, after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic. The festival’s return means big business for the city.

“I think there’s really some pent-up demand for people to come back, and I think the excitement is unbelievable,” Leesa LeClaire President & CEO of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Industry told News 2.

Tens of thousands of country music fans are expected to swarm downtown Nashville giving a much-needed boost to our economy.

Landslide threat may be growing in Nashville

“The bars, the restaurants, the boutiques, the hats, the museums. I think there is a great variety of activities for people to do and see while they are here. I think the museums will benefit from this, the parks. I think people will take advantage of what we have to offer and we have a lot to offer,” said LeClaire.

The 37,200 hotel rooms in Davidson County, she says, are nearing capacity.

“What’s really exciting and interesting about that is we have a lot larger supply of hotel rooms. As we know, a lot more hotels have opened since 2020 and we seem to be absorbing those that the demand is filling even the new supply of hotels, so it’s very exciting,” she explained.

The general manager of the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown says they already feel the excitement.

Nashville breaks ground on housing, support center for homeless

“The buzz is in the air, the team is prepped for it. They are ready to bring on all these great folks that are here to listen to the amazing music and get to see what Nashville is all about,” said Kris Carlson.

All 482 rooms at the Sheraton Grand are already booked.

“They are all taken, every single one of them so they are ready and we are getting them ready and prepared so they are going to be perfect for when all of our guests come,” Carlson told News 2.

The CMA Fest is back following capacity crowds In 2019.  Carlson says they plan to activate their space so tourists will feel the festival excitement inside and out.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

“We’ve been anticipating this for two years and we are going to make sure we show it, that we’ve been waiting on it for 2 years and we are going to put out a two-year party,” Carlson smiled.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Cma Music Festival#Economy#Cma Fest
styleblueprint.com

Best Home Decor Stores in Nashville

Accessories make the home, we all know that. The perfect pillows, lighting, rugs and more. And, most home decor stores are also places to pick up gifts for someone special. In Nashville, the shopping selections have increased as the city continues to expand. From shops that have been around for decades to more recent additions, when it comes to home decor stores, this is your go-to list.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
NASHVILLE, TN
insideradio.com

EMF Breaks Ground On New Nashville-Area Headquarters.

Christian media group Educational Media Foundation has officially broken ground on its new global headquarters in Tennessee. Industry guests, community partners, and government officials joined EMF’s board of directors, leadership team, and staff members for an on-site celebration on Friday, May 27 where construction of a new office building and worship center will soon begin. The site is located in the Berry Farms community of Franklin outside of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Music Lovers only Weeks Away from Bonnaroo 2022

Bonnaroo is nearing and hotels in both Rutherford and Coffee Counties are beginning to be completely booked for the annual Music and Arts Festival in nearby Manchester, Tennessee. Concerts and camping are scheduled for June 16th through June 19th (Click Here for their Website). This year, some of the big...
MANCHESTER, TN
Nashville Parent

The Cheesecake Factory is Coming to Opry Mills

The Cheesecake Factory is officially coming to Opry Mills, slated to open fall of 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a unique, upscale and casual dining experience with more than 250 menu selections. “The Cheesecake Factory is so pleased to be opening a...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Carly Pearce's 5 Favorite Boutiques in Nashville

It's almost time for CMA Fest here in Music City and performer Carly Pearce is gearing up to sing to the masses on June 10 at Nissan Stadium. Ahead of the music festival and her performance, we asked the singer/songwriter to share a few of her favorite places to shop in and around the city. From curated clothing to modern day home goods, see Carly Pearce's five favorite boutiques in Nashville, below.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy