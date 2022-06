JOB DUTIES: Weinbrenner Shoe Company is looking for a motivated and experienced Logistics and Warehouse Manager to join our growing business, who will positively impact and execute business strategy while promoting a diverse culture. Under the direction of the Director of Operations, the Warehouse and Logistics Manager will provide leadership and guidance to the Warehouse and Logistics staff to ensure efficient shipping and receiving of product and materials in an organized and rapid manner, maintaining accurate inventory, and economical and efficient transportation needs.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO