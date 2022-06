JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi timber harvesters will have an opportunity later this month to display their wares for purchasing agents from around the globe. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, joined by the United States Trade Association, has invited buyers from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, Indonesia and Vietnam, to visit timber producers on-site around the state as well as a products showcase in Jackson.

