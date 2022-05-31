St. Thomas Aquinas softball falls in NJSIAA South Non-Public A final

EDISON – Coming into the 2022 high school softball season, it was undoubtedly a fact that St. Thomas Aquinas was going to be a contender for championships. The four-time reigning Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament champions have established that sort of dominance over the years and the players expect themselves to come out on top.

But at some point, seasons have to end. Even if that means they have to end in heartbreaking fashion.

That’s what happened to the Trojans (22-7) on Tuesday afternoon, as they fell 4-1 to Donovan Catholic (28-0) in the finals of the NJSIAA South Non-Public A.

“I'm really, really proud of them,” St. Thomas Aquinas coach Missy Collazo said. "We had a big group of seniors and throughout their four years they won the county tournament their freshman year. They won it their sophomore year, then COVID took it away from them their their junior year and then they came back and won it again this year. With all the expectations and pressure that are put on them, they really came through and they worked hard and they stuck together.”

An error-riddled third inning was the ultimate difference on Tuesday as Donovan Catholic scored three of its four runs without registering a single hit in that frame.

The Trojans’ 2022 campaign is nothing to scoff at, as it not only won its fourth-straight GMC title but went 12-1 to end this season and defeated the likes of state powers Metuchen, Immaculate Heart and St. John Vianney, while also going up against Notre Dame, Steinert and Hunterdon Central.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the errors became too much to overcome even with another excellent performance in the circle from sophomore Hailey Wieczerzak. The Trojans kept it close with a high-ranked team for the fifth time since April 18, but Donovan Catholic has been the best team in the state when holding a lead as shown by its undefeated record.

But again, there’s nothing to not be proud of. To try and be the best, you have to play and beat the best. The Trojans schedule wasn’t a cakewalk and those 22 wins didn’t come easy. It’s an admirable trait that they continue to challenge themselves year in and year out.

“We have high expectations for ourselves,” Collazo said. “We've built a very strong program. We like to go out and play the tougher teams because that gives you more experience and puts you in those high-pressure situations throughout the year when you see better pitching and just overall better teams. You learn how to play in different game-like situations.

"So we want to go out and we want to play those types of teams and win or lose, you still learn something from the game and that's all that matters. As long as you can take away something positive from playing those tougher teams, that’s why you do this.”

Key plays

Trojans third baseman Mary-Kate Murray threw out Christina Ginex to keep the game locked at 0-0 in the top of the third, but it was after that that the defense began to unravel a bit.

With the bases loaded and two out, a wild pitch allowed Madison Apostolakos to score to open the scoring at 1-0 Donovan Catholic.

Julia Apostolakos would strike out swinging in the next at-bat but reached first base on a dropped third strike. Trojans catcher Melissa Martinez attempted to throw Kurth out at first base but the ball hit Kurth’s back and rolled away, allowing both Jenna Giattino and Emily Kurth to score and push the lead to 3-0.

Wieczerzak helped her own cause with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the third, but would give up a towering left field home run to Emily Kurth to lead off the sixth inning. Donovan Catholic led 4-1 in what would be the final score.

By the numbers

Wieczerzak registered her 300th career strikeout in the sixth inning with a punch out of Alyssa Apruzzi.

They said it

Collazo on how proud she is of her team this season: “They give us some scares sometimes with all these extra inning games, but they never ever quit. I’m really proud of them that they never quit and they kept fighting. We always say it's where you end the season is where you want to start the next year, but we always seem to begin the season at the top, too. So it's hard to stay on top for a long time and to always have bullseye on your back and to live with and overcome that pressure is very impressive. They really stuck together and made me very proud.”

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: St. Thomas Aquinas softball falls in NJSIAA South Non-Public A final