New York City, NY

FDNY loses three retired members to 9/11-related illnesses, officials say

By Tina Moore
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree smokeaters who aided in rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks died over Memorial Day weekend of illnesses related to their work on what was known as “the pile,” FDNY officials said. “In the days leading up to...

iheart.com

Eric Adams Requiring NYC Workers To Return To Work In Person

This past Tuesday, every municipal worker received a memo from the mayor's chief of staff. Part of it read,. "All city employees should be advised that, absent a reasonable accommodation, you are required to report to work in person for every scheduled workday and hybrid schedules of any kind are not permitted."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

NYC Apartment With Bathroom In Building's Hallway Still Costs $2400

Looking for apartments in New York City, is a pain right now. Rent prices are way up and everyone is looking!. While on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show I mentioned how while looking for apartments on Street Easy and reaching out to get tours, one apartment that looked somewhat nice online, in my price range caught my eye. The apartment location is on the Upper East Side. When I reached out, the realtor sent me a link for what the actual apartment looked like and included that the toilet was in the HALLWAY of the building. Private and just yours but still in the hallway!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Settlement ends police stings in NYC bus terminal bathrooms

NEW YORK (AP) — The police agency that patrols New York City’s main bus terminal has agreed to stop sending plainclothes officers into its public bathrooms to try and catch people propositioning strangers for sex. Activists have criticized those sting operations as a discriminatory relic of an era of crackdowns predominantly aimed at gay men. […]
PIX11

Social worker’s last selfie before mysterious NYC taxi death

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Julio Ramirez, a Brooklyn social worker who did mental health counseling for the poor, was enjoying a night out in Hell’s Kitchen in the early hours of April 21 when he took a smiling selfie. He was making a “peace” sign, his fingernails painted stylishly black. “It is the last […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Report: Omicron more deadly for older Americans than Delta

NEW YORK - COVID boosters for older Americans may be more important than ever, according to a new report, as studies suggest the current COVID wave is much bigger than we realize.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration are pushing hard to promote boosters now that it appears even vaccinated seniors could be vulnerable to COVID.Eighty-one-year-old Linda Hanhilammi tells CBS2's Dick Brennan she does whatever she can to keep safe from COVID."I think getting a vaccine is so important," she said. "Being double-boosted also gives me a feeling of protection."The CDC is urging older Americans to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Man Slashed and Beaten By Group While Leaving Jackson Heights Bar: NYPD

The police released video footage and photos of four men Thursday who are wanted for slashing and beating a man as he left a bar in Jackson Heights last month. The incident took place outside Lima Restaurant and Bar, located at 85-07 Northern Blvd., at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, when the 23-year-old victim was leaving the establishment accompanied by a woman, police said.
Daily News

Legislation would revoke an estimated 60,000 parking placards from NYC employees

A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man snatches shoes off of women’s feet in Brooklyn, Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since January, at least three women have had to make their way home with only one shoe. According to police, one suspect is targeting women in both Brooklyn and Queens, stealing single shoes directly off of their feet. The first reported incident happened about 9 a.m. on Jan. 24 in front […]
QUEENS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Customer Accused of Killing NYC Deliveryman After Duck Sauce Feud

A man has been arrested for fatally shooting 45-year-old Yan Zhiwen, a delivery person for the Chinese restaurant Great Wall in New York City. Police charged Glenn Hirsch, 51, with murder and gun possession after identifying him as the man who allegedly gunned down Yan in Queens on April 30 while Yan was delivering food on his scooter. Hirsch has a history of increasingly violent encounters with the restaurant’s owner, Kai Yang, after he claimed he wasn’t given enough duck sauce for an order in November, police said. Yang offered him more duck sauce for free and refused his demand for a refund, which escalated into Hirsch calling the police. Since then, Hirsch had allegedly targeted Yang and his employees by waiting outside the restaurant, slashing Yang’s tires and pointing a gun at Yang. Hirsch has at least 10 prior arrests, including one instance of armed robbery, police told the New York Daily News. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described Yan, who leaves behind a wife and three children, as “a beloved member of his Queens community whose tragic murder in April was heartbreaking” in a tweet Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Sikh mom of 3 attacked as she leaves Queens temple

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A mom of three cried Tuesday as she described being attacked when she left her temple in Queens. A group of three stole her jewelry and threatened her with a gun. She didn’t want her face shown because she’s scared for her life. The attack is the fifth one […]
QUEENS, NY

