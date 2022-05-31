ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raceland, LA

19-year-old killed when Camaro hits trees and bursts into flames, Louisiana cops say

By Alison Cutler
 2 days ago

A 19-year-old driver was killed after his car veered off a Louisiana roadway, slammed into trees and burst into flames, according to state police.

Gabriel Hebert of Raceland crashed just after 10 p.m. on May 30 as he approached a curve on the Louisiana Highway 1 north service road, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police.

Hebert was traveling at a “high rate of speed” in his 2018 Chevrolet Camaro and veered to the right, crashing into multiple trees, the release said.

When the Camaro stopped, it became “engulfed in flames.”

Hebert died at the scene, according to police.

The reason for Hebert’s crash is still under investigation, but authorities say that impairment is a suspected factor

Raceland is about 50 miles southwest of New Orleans.

