Uvalde, TX

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
People visit a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24 during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. | Brandon Bell/Getty Images

UVALDE, Texas — The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday.

Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 . Investigators have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus but that it did not lock, said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Considine said the teacher initially propped the door open but ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck.

“She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside,” removing the rock when she did, Considine said.

He continued: “We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock.”

San Antonio attorney Don Flanery told the San Antonio Express-News that the Robb Elementary School employee, whom he’s not naming, closed the door shut after realizing that a gunman was on the loose.

“She saw the wreck,” Flanary told the newspaper. “She ran back inside to get her phone to report the accident. She came back out while on the phone with 911. The men at the funeral home yelled, ‘He has a gun!’ She saw him jump the fence, and he had a gun so she ran back inside.

“She kicked the rock away when she went back in. She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting. She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked.”

Comments / 90

Amber Rodriguez-Lopez
2d ago

I am a delivery driver. I have been able to just walk right in several schools. gone into the office without a word being said. if we can send billions to other countries to help protect them, why can't we protect our own jids?

Reply(12)
31
the ringer
2d ago

I don’t know who to believe anymore. The media is full of propaganda and jumps to conclusions and now it seems some officials have been in contact with lawyers.

Reply(5)
25
Roy Robinette
2d ago

First story was she went out to her car to get her phone now they are saying she went back in to get her phone. someone is lying. She was probably smoking.

Reply(11)
25
#Robb Elementary School
