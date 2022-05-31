Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Foard; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Foard and northwestern Knox Counties through 345 AM CDT At 312 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Truscott, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Foard and northwestern Knox Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

FOARD COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO