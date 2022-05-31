ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Kay by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Butler, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 917 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Wellington, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Kingman, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Sedgwick and Belle Plaine.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS

