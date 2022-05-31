ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans Have Flexible Mid-Level And Trade Exception Options

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNUHl_0fwDEI3z00

The New Orleans Pelicans will signal their championship intentions with their use of varying Mid-Level and Trade exception options.

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin to the media to expect a calmer, quieter summer compared to the last three years but no team stands pat through the whole offseason. Barring a surprising NBA Draft night trade, they will most likely add at least one prospect before tackling the free-agent market on July 1. How the team uses their Mid-Level and Trade Exception options will signal their intent for the coming seasons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Using the standard non-taxpayer option would hard-capped the team at the tax apron for the rest of the league year. If a team uses their Bi-Annual, Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level, or completes a Sign-and-Trade deal they must stay below the Luxury Tax Apron ($155,196,200). The taxpayer mid-level exception would signal the front office has plans to surpass the tax apron.

No matter what route the team takes, the roster will get expensive once Zion Williamson's contract extension kicks in. Assuming the extension does get signed, it makes sense to see Williamson's growth within the team before paying a luxury tax. However, the team led by CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram showed they are ahead of schedule in opening their championship window with Williamson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKsSG_0fwDEI3z00

Mar 8, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward-center Larry Nance Jr. (24), guard Jose Alvarado (15), guard Devonte' Graham (4), forward Gary Clark (12) and center-forward Willy Hernangomez (9) walk toward the bench at the end of the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Salary Cap Situation

The Pelicans have $141 million committed to a near-full 14-player deep roster going into the 2022 NBA Draft. They have only one open spot. The Luxury Tax Threshold stands at approximately $149,000,000, giving the team $7.8 million of room below the tax line. New Orleans would need to make an unbalanced trade to open up both a roster spot and their Mid-Level Exception options.

They do have two trade exceptions worth $6.3 million and $1.7 million from trades with Memphis and Portland. Both can be used without crossing the luxury tax threshold with a minor move but the larger exception does expire on July 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AMVK_0fwDEI3z00

May 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) flexes his muscle after making a basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Paying a luxury tax this season would be the most compelling evidence that everyone up to and including Gayle Benson believes this team is a championship contender. New Orleans could jettison Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Kira Lewis Jr., or Jaxson Hayes and use the full range of exceptions without hitting the tax line.

Finding Exceptional Options

The Standard MLE will start at $10,349,000, covering four years for $44.5 million. They can still use the $6,392,000 Taxpayer MLE over three seasons for a total of $20.13 million if they make a big move that adds salary. The two-year $8.3 million bi-annual exception is in play if the team operates over the cap but plans to stay under the tax apron.

Last year's biggest MLE signings around the league were Alex Caruso, Dennis Schröder, and PJ Tucker. The Pelicans have split up their exceptions the past few years to sign Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado. The front office will likely keep a portion of their exception open for similar reasons next season.

The Pelicans starting five of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas seems to be set. Trading Graham or Lewis Jr. would leave the team needing backcourt depth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPQJC_0fwDEI3z00

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and guard CJ McCollum (3) talk before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

One of Ricky Rubio, Goran Dragic, or Victor Oladipo might be convinced to take a pay cut to play for a ring. Patty Mills could opt out of his player option to leave Brooklyn's dysfunction and join the Pelicans. Bryn Forbes, Gary Harris, and Austin Rivers would be cheap options providing the spark plug shooting the team needs off the bench.

Gary Payton II, Delon Wright, and Tyus Jones could all team with Jose Alvarado to form one of the best reserve guard units in the NBA. T.J. Warren, Kyle Anderson, Nicolas Batum, and Derrick Jones Jr. would provide solid wing depth. Marvin Bagley III, JaMychal Green, Chris Boucher, and Jalen Smith would give Willie Green versatile stretch-four options.

Should Hayes or Larry Nance Jr. be dealt, Mitchell Robison could fit in at near the veteran minimum to come back home to patrol the paint. Thomas Bryant, Mo Bamba, and JaVale McGee are affordable reserve options but the Pelicans could aim for DeAndre Ayton if they plan to pay top dollar for a contender. Perhaps the front office will not take phone calls about a move that big , the use of their exceptions will signal their intent to pay for a contender in the future.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Naji Marshall
NBC Sports

Who is the biggest celebrity Warriors fan?

Being a fan of basketball while living in California usually means you’re either a Clippers or a Lakers fan, but there’s another team just a few hours north that has captured the hearts of many. The Golden State Warriors have become one of the most dominant NBA franchises, winning three championships in the last six years and ranking as the sixth-most valuable sports franchise in the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The New Orleans Pelicans#Basketball Operations
The Spun

Luke Walton Lands New Coaching Job: NBA World Reacts

It wasn't long ago that Luke Walton was one of the most sought after young coaches in the NBA. In 2015, Walton helped guide the Golden State Warriors to a 39-4 record as in interim coach while Steve Kerr recovered from offseason back surgery, including a 24-0 start. He wouldn't...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Larry Bird’s Net Worth in 2022

Larry Bird is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is particularly well-known for his legendary rivalry with Magic Johnson which helped oversee the NBA’s revival in the ’80s. In this piece, we’re going to be taking a look at Larry Bird’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks fans won’t be pleased with latest free agency update on Jalen Brunson, Mavs

After failing to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are turning their attention to their to-do list for the offseason. Undoubtedly one of the top items on that is the retention of pending free agent guard, Jalen Brunson, who has long gotten the attention of the New York Knicks. However, their prospects of landing Brunson are not looking high at the moment, with the guard rumored to be leading towards a return to the Mavs.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Thinks Lakers Hiring Darvin Ham Is 'Groundbreaking': "If He Can Become The Head Coach For The Los Angeles Lakers, I Can For Sure Become A Head Coach In This League."

Draymond Green gave new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham an extremely emotional and fitting tribute after the Michigan native was named the new head coach for one of the most storied franchises in all of the NBA. Ham is a former player who has been grinding through the league as an assistant coach for years. The Lakers will be his first head coaching opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond fires back at Haslem after Heat get eliminated

The phrase “broke the code” has been the unofficial mantra of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem was the latest to utter those three words, directed at Warriors forward Draymond Green. And in classic Green fashion, he embraced the confrontation. Following the Warriors’ series-clinching victory...
BOSTON, MA
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
346
Followers
166
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy